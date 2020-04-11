Netflix : With America at Home, the Streaming War Is -2

Log in
04/11/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Roland Heusser, 30, a software engineer who's been working from home in Daly City, Calif.the Bay Area, has been cycling through the Star Trek Voyager series on Netflix and said he's considering adding Disney+ to watch the Star Wars offshoot "The Mandalorian." He enjoyed Apple TV +, but canceled his subscription earlier this year because there weren't enough shows.

One attraction of the streaming services is they will be home to some major movie releases that studios can't launch in theaters. But the new programming services still face unanticipated marketing challenges. Quibi, which was founded by Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg and has raised $1.75 billion, billed itself as a service that could entertain on-the-go commuters or lunchtime viewers during their brief snatches of free time.

Now it is launching at a moment when millions of Americans are quarantined in their homes. Mr. Katzenberg said homebound Quibi viewers still have plenty of time between tasks.

"You've got kids, you're home schooling them, you're trying to keep them occupied and entertained and you're answering FaceTimes and emails and doing Zoom calls," Mr. Katzenberg said. "But you absolutely have in-between times. Nobody can sit at a desk from eight in the morning until six in the evening."

Quibi executives said the streaming service will be free for 90 days for early subscribers. In place of a planned splashy red carpet promotion featuring talent who made content for Quibi, including Chrissy Tiegen, Chance the Rapper and Jennifer Lopez, executives organized a marketing campaign with social media posts from some of its biggest stars.

While most Americans are stuck at home in front of their TVs, many big events advertisers use to reach consumers have been canceled. HBO Max was planning to bombard the March Madness college basketball tournament with promotional spots.

"Suddenly there are no social and iconic events in society," said AT&T's Mr. Stankey.

For its part, ViacomCBS Inc. will strive to reposition its existing CBS All Access service into a broader offering with additional programming from its cable networks. The company is targeting 16 million subscribers by the end of the year.

NBCUniversal's Peacock was banking on the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan to promote the service, but the games are being delayed until 2021. The virus is causing Peacock to rethink some of its strategy. News content was originally supposed to have a strong presence on the platform, but now executives are reassessing.

"People are turning to streaming services as a distraction or an escape" from the virus, the NBCUniversal executive said.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
