NETFLIX, INC.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/17 01:56:45 pm
419.73 USD   -4.43%
01:45pNETFLIX : adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers
RE
01:31pWall Street climbs on Boeing, Trump's reopening plan
RE
11:08aTAKE FIVE : Euro zone, earnings, economy
RE
Netflix : adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers

04/17/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
Netflix Inc has increased the amount of money in its coronavirus emergency relief fund by $50 million (40 million pounds), bringing the total for displaced production workers to $150 million, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Film and TV production has been shut down around the world as people shelter at home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members out of work.

In March, Netflix announced it had established a $100 million fund to assist the hardest-hit workers on its own productions and others in areas where Netflix has a large production base. ·Some of the money is being allocated through nonprofit groups that are helping the industry through the coronavirus crisis.

The company so far has provided assistance in the United States, Canada, Britain, Italy, India, France, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 341 M
EBIT 2020 3 964 M
Net income 2020 2 714 M
Debt 2020 12 254 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 73,2x
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,16x
Capitalization 193 B
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 390,47  $
Last Close Price 439,17  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.35.73%192 711
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%497 292
NASPERS LIMITED1.61%64 178
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.11%46 689
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-6.73%25 914
COSTAR GROUP, INC.5.57%23 145
