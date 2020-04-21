Netflix : and MK2 announce a partnership on a wide selection of french and international auteur films

French fans of iconic films such as Jules et Jim (Jules and Jim) by François Truffaut, Les Temps modernes (Modern Times) by Charlie Chaplin and Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (The Young Girls of Rochefort) by Jacques Demy, will be able to discover or rediscover on Netflix a selection of masterpieces from the MK2 catalogue. In the coming weeks, new collections of films by major directors will be added to the service, starting with François Truffaut's 12 cult films, available from April 24th.

Paris, April 20, 2020 - Netflix and MK2 announced a partnership on a selection of iconic films from the MK2 catalogue. Throughout 2020, masterpieces of French and international cinema will be offered on Netflix, in France, with films by directors such as François Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin and Jacques Demy.

Thanks to this collaboration, cinematic masterpieces will be rediscovered by both movie lovers and the general public, especially by a young generation eager to discover these must-see films from the world's film heritage. MK2's contribution is unique because, more than a catalogue, it constitutes a collection based on genuine artistic choices.

The partnership between Netflix and MK2 covers a catalogue of 50 films directed by François Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Jacques Demy, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen and Krzysztof Kieslowski.

'We are very pleased that Netflix is strengthening its position in heritage cinema and major international authors with this agreement. MK2's role, through its catalogue of more than 800 titles representing part of the world history of cinema, is to contribute to the transmission of this universal cinema heritage and to make these films accessible to the greatest number of people, including the youngest. This broadcasting agreement is good news for all French people who love cinema and its history' observes Nathanaël Karmitz, Chairman of MK2's Management Board.

'We are delighted to offer our members a selection of masterpieces from the MK2 catalogue. These heritage films are universal in scope and will always remain a source of inspiration for both our members and the writers and directors with whom we collaborate today,' said Sara May, Director of Acquisitions and Co-productions for France and Italy at Netflix.

These works will be available on Netflix from April 2020 and throughout the year. The François Truffaut collection opens this sequence, with a dozen films made by this major figure of the Nouvelle Vague (French New Wave) available from April 24th :

Bed and Board

Fahrenheit 451

Confidentially Yours

Jules and Jim

Love on the Run

Shoot the Piano Player

Stolen Kisses

The 400 Blows

The Last Metro

The Soft Skin

The Woman Next Door

Two English Girls