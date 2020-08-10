Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/07 04:00:00 pm
494.73 USD   -2.82%
12:54aNETFLIX : is now available in Hindi
PU
08/09'Long-Short' Funds Missed Their Moment -- Journal Report
DJ
08/08SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Holding -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : is now available in Hindi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:54am EDT

India, August 7, 2020 - Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, today launched its user interface in Hindi. This enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

'Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,' said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 exciting stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12. Netflix members can also discover and enjoy stories from other parts of the world, such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus, The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs. 199/ month.

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.



India, August 7, 2020 - Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, today launched its user interface in Hindi. This enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the 'Manage Profiles' section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

'Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,' said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 exciting stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12. Netflix members can also discover and enjoy stories from other parts of the world, such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus, The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs. 199/ month.

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.



Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
12:54aNETFLIX : is now available in Hindi
PU
08/09'Long-Short' Funds Missed Their Moment -- Journal Report
DJ
08/08SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Holding -- WSJ
DJ
08/08HBO Max Executives Ousted in Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
08/07AMAZON COM : WarnerMedia restructures to focus on HBO Max, senior executives out
RE
08/07AT&T's WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Ousts HBO Max's Top Leadership--Update
DJ
08/07WarnerMedia restructures to focus on HBO Max, senior executives out
RE
08/07Communications Services Down Slightly As Investors Hedge On Growth - Communic..
DJ
08/07NETFLIX : gives 1st look at Lily James, Armie Hammer in 'Rebecca'
AQ
08/07SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Shares as Biden Eyes Her as Possible Runni..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 846 M - -
Net income 2020 2 794 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 80,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,18x
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 513,05 $
Last Close Price 494,73 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.52.90%218 184
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.44%646 872
PROSUS N.V.21.03%154 526
NASPERS LIMITED34.82%75 368
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.63%57 661
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.68.59%47 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group