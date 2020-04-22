Netflix : to Offer $1 Billion in Dollar, Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes

By Michael Dabaie

Netflix Inc. said it would offer about $1 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated and euro denominated senior unsecured notes in two series.

Netflix said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

Shares fell 1.8% to $426.03 premarket.

The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms will be determined by negotiations between Netflix and the initial purchasers.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com