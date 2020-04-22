Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 09:46:59 am
417.835 USD   -3.69%
09:36aNETFLIX COM INC : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09:28aNETFLIX : to Offer $1 Billion in Dollar, Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes
DJ
09:18aNETFLIX : to raise $1 billion in debt to fund new shows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : to Offer $1 Billion in Dollar, Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:28am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Netflix Inc. said it would offer about $1 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated and euro denominated senior unsecured notes in two series.

Netflix said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

Shares fell 1.8% to $426.03 premarket.

The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms will be determined by negotiations between Netflix and the initial purchasers.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
09:36aNETFLIX COM INC : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09:28aNETFLIX : to Offer $1 Billion in Dollar, Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes
DJ
09:18aNETFLIX : to raise $1 billion in debt to fund new shows
RE
08:51aNETFLIX : Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
PR
08:14aNETFLIX COM INC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07:12aNETFLIX : BlackRock says sustainability reports might slide during pandemic
RE
02:48aNETFLIX : ShutdownsSend More Customers To Netflix
DJ
04/21Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
RE
04/21Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
RE
04/21NETFLIX : Adds 16 Million New Subscribers as Homebound Consumers Stream Away -- ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 681 M
EBIT 2020 4 018 M
Net income 2020 2 935 M
Debt 2020 11 120 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 67,1x
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,16x
EV / Sales2021 6,97x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 420,13  $
Last Close Price 433,83  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay Crandall Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.34.08%190 367
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.39%489 773
NASPERS LIMITED0.23%63 019
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.57%46 965
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-6.96%25 849
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-5.90%20 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group