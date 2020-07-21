Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spotify launches video feature for podcasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

Spotify Technology SA said on Tuesday it was rolling out a video feature for its podcasts, letting select creators bring both audio and video content to the music streaming app.

The feature will allow users, both free and paid, to watch videos from certain creators such as "Book of Basketball 2.0" and "The Morning Toast," the company said. (https://bit.ly/2ZL1R1L)

Spotify has more than a million podcast titles and has been adding heft to its catalog by signing exclusive partnerships, including those with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West.

The company's push into podcasts, in an effort to become the Netflix of audio content, has also helped drive subscriber growth at a time when many people are homebound due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETFLIX, INC.
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Sell-off in Chinese Stocks, Small Cap Resurgence
TI
07/20NETFLIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/20Investors Drawn by Market Movers -- WSJ
DJ
07/20Banks Report Wide Section of Business In U.S. Is Hurting -- WSJ
DJ
07/19A POWERFUL FORCE' : Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge -- Update
DJ
07/19Don't Worry About the Tesla Bubble. The Market Has Other Issues. -- Streetwis..
DJ
07/19A POWERFUL FORCE' : Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge
DJ
07/18NETFLIX : Rob Schneider's first Netflix comedy special to air Aug. 11
AQ
07/18WHAT BANKS TELL US ABOUT COVID-ERA B : 'Everybody Is, Bluntly, Struggling'
DJ
07/18Dual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 840 M - -
Net income 2020 2 820 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 81,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 495,06 $
Last Close Price 502,41 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.55.27%220 962
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED50.16%638 792
PROSUS N.V.28.78%159 630
NASPERS LIMITED37.64%81 077
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%58 366
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.94.71%54 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group