DGAP-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Netfonds continues to consistently grow in the first half of 2019



03.09.2019 / 13:47

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Netfonds continues to consistently grow in the first half of 2019



- Net consolidated sales increase by 20.8 percent to EUR 11.2 million

- EBITDA against the backdrop of extensive investments in finfire of EUR 0.4 million, as expected, still below the previous year

- Asset under administration continue to increase to EUR 13.8 billion

Hamburg, 3 September 2019 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, consulting, transaction processing and regulation for the financial industry, continued to grow strongly in the first half of 2019 based on preliminary figures. While the sum of the asset under administration managed via the digital platform finfire continued to increase despite the adverse capital market environment, the real estate transactions handled via the platform also generated revenue growth for the first time.

Based on preliminary figures, gross consolidated sales increased by 8.6 percent to EUR 50.6 million (H1 2018: EUR 46.6 million), while net consolidated sales increased by 20.8 percent to EUR 11.2 million. EUR (H1 2018: EUR 9.3 million). At 22.2 percent, the gross profit margin, ie net consolidated sales in relation to gross consolidated sales, continued to rise after 20.0 percent in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA declined to EUR 0.4 million due to increased investments in the further development of the digital platform finfire (H1 2018: EUR 0.6 million). However, against the backdrop of an attractive bid price, the company realized extraordinary gains on the sale of its non-strategic minority stake in Prima Fonds Service in the second quarter. This amounted to around EUR 0.6 million and is reflected in the financial result of the Group. The inflow of liquidity totaled a good EUR 1.0 million. The sum of IT expenditure in the construction of finfire and the digitization of all business processes in the first half of the year amounted to about EUR 1.4 million.

"We continued to make good progress in the first half of 2019 with the development of finfire. We also benefit from the feedback we receive from our customers, who already work with finfire on a daily basis, "explains Karsten Dümmler, CEO of Netfonds AG. "The growing momentum in customer integration and new product categories available, such as our direct real estate platform, reinforces our positive outlook for the company's performance in the second half and full year 2019."

Based on preliminary figures for the first half of 2019, the most important key figures were as follows:

in EUR m H1 2019 H1 2018 ? Gross consolidated sales 50.6 46.6 +8.6 % Net consolidated sales 11.2 9.3 +20.8 % Gross margin 22.2% 20.0% EBITDA 0.4 0.6 -33.3 % EBITDA margin on Gross cons. sales 0.8% 1.3% EBITDA margin on Net cons. sales 3.6% 4.0% Asset under Administration

incl. Fonds Advisory 13,800 12,100 +14 %

All three business units contributed to revenue growth in the first half of the year. Once again, it was Technology & Regulatory, which grew the most in absolute terms with an increase of 18.2 percent to EUR 12.8 million (H1 2018: EUR 10.9 million). However, the wholesale area also developed positively, growing again in the first half of the year following a weaker start to the year, rising by 3.5 percent to EUR 35.9 million (H1 2018: EUR 34.7 million). The strongest growth percentage-wise was posted by the Marketing & Products division, where sales of EUR 1.9 million were 94.3 percent up on the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 1.0 million). Here, it was above all the increased income from real estate transactions transacted via the platform that led to the significant increase in sales.

Preliminary gross sales by segment in the first half of 2019 developed as follows:

in EUR m H1 2019 H1 2018 ? Technology & Regulatory 12.8 10.9 +18.2 % Wholesale 35.9 34.7 +3.5 % Marketing & Products 1.9 1.0 +94.3 %

Against the background of the positive business development in the first half of the year, the Management Board confirms its forecast for business development for the full year 2019. Accordingly, the Management Board expects organic growth of around 12 to 18 percent and thus gross consolidated sales of between EUR 105 and 110 million, while net consolidated sales will range between EUR 23.0 and 24.5 million. EBITDA is expected in the range of EUR 1.8 to 2.3 million.

The company will publish its full interim report on business development in the first half of 2019 on 19 September 2019. Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de.

Contact

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Mobile: +49 - 174 - 90 911 90

Phone: +49 - 40 - 822 267 0

Email: imiddelmenne@netfonds.de

About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting, transaction processing and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers with a web-based technology platform that enables financial industry users to fully, safely, and above all fully comply with the relevant MiFID II requirements in financial market transactions. The offer is tailor-made for a wide variety of day-to-day business requirements, from fund management companies, asset managers, financial advisors to specialist banks and insurance companies. Customers of Netfonds thus benefit from the most modern software solution on the market, which simplifies the consultation process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific product marketing. With a total of 187 employees (as at 31.12.2018), the company generated net consolidated sales of EUR 20.2 million in 2018 for gross consolidated sales of EUR 93.6 million. The share of Netfonds AG is listed in the m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.