NETGEAR : DELIVERS INSIGHT INSTANT VPN – SECURE SMALL BUSINESS ROUTER FOR REMOTE AND SITE-TO-SITE CONNECTIVITY IN ONE EASY STEP

IFA - Berlin, DE - August 30, 2018 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) the leading provider of networking products that power today's small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is announcing the first Insight Managed Security router, Insight Instant VPN Business Router (BR500), to enable small businesses or remote office/branch office (ROBO) installations to offer instant access to their office intranet through a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) from anywhere in the world. This new router is also designed to interconnect up to 3 offices as if they were connected locally, regardless of their geographical location.

Many businesses today have employees working remotely from branch offices or from the road who often require access to company network resources in an easy and secure way. With the new NETGEAR® Insight Instant VPN Business Router (BR500), the first secure business router managed by NETGEAR Insight, these remote employees will be able to access data residing on their office network with a single touch on their smartphone screen or a click on their laptop. NETGEAR Insight Instant VPN Business Router also makes connecting multiple offices for employees to share IT resources such as fileservers, network-attached storage or other business critical assets easier than ever. Employees experience access to the local business network as if they are in the office.

The NETGEAR Insight Instant VPN Business Router is designed specifically to enable businesses to instantly protect their networks with a secure VPN and firewall rapidly and cost-effectively through the Insight Cloud Portal or mobile app. The Insight Instant VPN Business Router (BR500) comes with easy setup, one-step Instant VPN, and anywhere remote/cloud monitoring and management. With the Insight Cloud, get full monitoring of all your security features, remote management of your router, and see real-time VPN connection and security status of connected devices.

'Today's VPN solutions can be lengthy and tedious to configure, making it difficult to implement in businesses without IT expertise,' said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR. 'NETGEAR Business is leveraging the intuitive simplicity of the Insight Management solution to implement the industry's easiest VPN set up. With one simple step, businesses can now feel confident that their employees have secure access to the tools and files they need when required no matter where they are.'

The Insight Instant VPN Business Router (BR500) is fully managed and can be monitored through NETGEAR Insight remotely.

NETGEAR Insight provides:

The VPN Business Router hardware status, temperature, port speeds, CPU load, memory utilization

The VPN connection status - connected/disconnected, number of connected users, method of authentication, current traffic, visited destination from guest portal, sites connected (for site-to-site VPN), volume of data exchanged and timestamp of the connection.

Firewall rule configuration and update, NAT traversal, port forwarding, FTP

The NETGEAR Insight Instant VPN Business Router includes:

1 WAN and 4 LAN gigabit Ethernet ports

LAN-to-WAN throughput: 924Mbps

Remote/Cloud management and monitoring all from a single pane of glass

Instant, one-step VPN through the mobile app and web portal (site-to-site/remote) *

Firewall capabilities to protect against intrusion and secure your business

All NETGEAR Insight Managed products are fully-integrated and cloud-manageable devices, requiring no additional hardware to connect directly to the Insight cloud and can be managed remotely.

NETGEAR Insight is available as either a free app for iOS and Android mobile devices or as a web portal accessible from any internet-connected web browser. The new Insight Cloud web portal offers the advantage of a larger display screen, ideal for configuring larger port-count switches such as the new 28/52-port Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switches.

The NETGEAR Insight management solution has two subscription plans for users: Insight Basic for the Insight app only, and Insight Premium for the Insight app, the Insight cloud web portal, and certain advanced features.

There is also a subscription plan for resellers and managed service providers: Insight Pro. Value Added Resellers and Managed Service Providers today have more clients in dispersed geographies than ever. With the Insight Instant VPN and Insight Management, they can remotely manage and monitor their clients' security and VPN access and deploy multiple locations all within a single interface. Information about Insight Pro can be obtained through local NETGEAR sales representatives or distributors.

All NETGEAR Insight Instant VPN Business Routers include a 5-year Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day (NBD) Replacement, and 90 days free technical support. ProSupport for Business extended support contracts can be purchased for 1-year, 3-years, or 5-years coverage.

Pricing and Availability:

The NETGEAR Insight Instant VPN Business Router (BR500) is currently available worldwide through authorized NETGEAR partners, reseller channels, and other ecommerce sites as a stand-alone router for a manufacturer's advertised price of $269.99 USD, €239 Euro, £ 209, $370 AUD. and for multi-location site to site connectivity, a kit of 2 units for $519.99 USD, €449 Euro, £ 405, $719 AUD - available later this year. From August 30th until the end of January 2019, the 'Instant VPN option' will be available as a free trial for all customers and will then become an annual subscription-based feature at a nominal fee.

The BR500 includes a single remote user license for use with all Insight subscriptions enabling the BR500 to be accessed remotely. At the end of January 2019, the 'Remote VPN' service will require a subscription fee of $10.00 USD a year for up to 5 remote users or $15.00 a year for 6 to 10 remote users for businesses with remote workers or partners requiring secure access.

For businesses requiring secure access and connectivity between multiple offices or locations using 2 or 3 BR500s, the Site-2-Site VPN option will be $20.00 USD a year. For maximum value, businesses with multiple sites and 20 or 30 remote employees and/or partners with using two or 3 BR500s will have the 'Remote VPN & Site-2-Site VPN Bundle for $25.00 USD a year.

