NETGEAR Delivers Advanced Network Protection With New Nighthawk Cybersecurity WiFi Router

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking devices that connect smart homes and small businesses to the world, today announced the availability of a new router designed to keep your network secure from online threats, the Nighthawk® Cybersecurity AC2300 WiFi Router (RS400). With three years of NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender included, the RS400 is well-matched to provide the best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection for an unlimited number of devices on your network including PCs, laptops, mobile devices, IoT and Smart Home.



Unlike software applications that are installed on laptops or smartphones, the Nighthawk Cybersecurity WiFi Router is designed to provide protection for all the connected devices on your network including vulnerable IoT smart home products. Given that the router directs all incoming and outgoing internet traffic on the network, the router becomes the first line of defense for the connected home. In addition to scanning incoming traffic for security risks, the RS400 also monitors for and can intercept rogue traffic generated from a device, in the event that a device has been hijacked.

Bitdefender’s telemetry reveals that 78% of households harbor at least one vulnerable device, and the average household has two vulnerable devices connected. While the number might sound trivial, these vulnerabilities can have a devastating impact on privacy. Another interesting fact the cybersecurity company has uncovered in its study is that 98% of reported incidents are caused by known and unfixed issues that are publicly documented. According to data provided by Bitdefender, 37% of the flaws encountered can result in denial of service (DDoS), while 12% can be used to exfiltrate information from devices on the network and nearly 8% of the vulnerable devices in smart homes can be hijacked via simple code execution1.

The total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to amount to 75.44 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase in ten years2. As the number of these vulnerable devices increase and enter the home, a greater risk is posed to the security of personal and financial data. According to Bitdefender research, the average smart home in the United States currently has 10 to 14 internet-connected “things”3.

As the threat detection happens in real-time in the cloud, this powerful AC2300 MU-MIMO equipped router does not sacrifice on performance while providing the advanced cybersecurity features to ensure that your family is safer from online threats. NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, identifies and blocks viruses, spyware, ransomware and malicious links to protect your family from scams. With regular scans of all the connected devices on the home network you can be assured that computers, tablets, smartphones thermostats, lighting and smart home devices are less vulnerable to hackers. The instant alerts provide notification via your smartphone, tablet or computer when these threats are detected or blocked.

With yet another layer of control, the RS400 also includes Circle smart parenting controls 4, parents will be able to easily manage the family's internet use, set bedtimes, limit daily internet time for specific websites, apps, as well as filter settings for family members to match their age and interests.

“In this era of heightened concern around the security of online data, NETGEAR believes that it is crucial to provide a powerful WiFi router that is also capable of safeguarding a network from online threats,” said Sandeep Harpalani, vice president of product line management for Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. “We have again partnered with Bitdefender, one of the leading providers of internet cybersecurity software, to deliver a cost-effective solution with robust network protection.”

With its multi-layered cyberthreat protection, the Nighthawk Cybersecurity Router is also ideal for small businesses or a home office. Business-grade antivirus software with multiple licenses comes at high cost and may get excessive as you add devices to a network. With a more complete security solution that includes identity-theft protection, password managers and anti-malware protection, costing nearly double an initial license. Since the RS400 is easy to install and manage, there is also no need for additional information technology (IT) infrastructure or support staff to protect a small business from bad actors intent on cybercrime.

Pricing and Availability:

The Nighthawk® AC2300 Cybersecurity WiFi Router (RS400), which includes three years of NETGEAR Armor™, is now available through authorized NETGEAR retail partners and other reseller channels, ecommerce sites, and major retailers, at an MSRP of $299.99 (USD). For continued use of the Armor cybersecurity beyond the three-year included subscription there it will be available for an annual fee of $69.99.

