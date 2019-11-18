NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi Solution Named as CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution. The announcement was made last week during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020, which will run January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution combines two industry leading and innovative technologies: patented tri-band mesh WiFi and the Insight and Insight Pro management platform. A mesh network acts as a single WiFi system under one network access name, allowing users to have a seamless experience while roaming in the office, without connection interruption and performance degradation. All this is achieved with or without running cables to each WiFi access point. Instant Mesh WiFi gives businesses access to enterprise-grade network features such as VLAN, Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) and WiFi management with the ease and cost effectiveness of a do-it-yourself solution. Instant Mesh WiFi supports NETGEAR’s commercial-grade, high-performance wireless access point, the WAC540, and the newly released mesh WiFi multi-mode access point WAC564.

The second key component of Instant Mesh WiFi is Insight and Insight Pro management solution, NETGEAR’s cloud-based remote network management platform. Insight automatically discovers all the wireless access points within the vicinity, claims them, and then guides the user through configuration.

“As a pioneer in the WiFi and Mesh WiFi space, NETGEAR is pleased to be recognized by the CTA as an Innovations Honoree for CES 2020,” said. Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products and services at NETGEAR. “The Insight Instant Mesh WiFi takes a consumer approach for small business and enterprise applications, making it easy to deploy and manage their WiFi networks.”

CES 2020 Innovation honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation . More will be announced in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

