NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR, INC.

(NTGR)
NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi Solution Named as CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree

11/18/2019 | 08:30am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution.  The announcement was made last week during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020, which will run January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution combines two industry leading and innovative technologies: patented tri-band mesh WiFi and the Insight and Insight Pro management platform. A mesh network acts as a single WiFi system under one network access name, allowing users to have a seamless experience while roaming in the office, without connection interruption and performance degradation. All this is achieved with or without running cables to each WiFi access point. Instant Mesh WiFi gives businesses access to enterprise-grade network features such as VLAN, Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) and WiFi management with the ease and cost effectiveness of a do-it-yourself solution. Instant Mesh WiFi supports NETGEAR’s commercial-grade, high-performance wireless access point, the WAC540, and the newly released mesh WiFi multi-mode access point WAC564.

The second key component of Instant Mesh WiFi is Insight and Insight Pro management solution, NETGEAR’s cloud-based remote network management platform. Insight automatically discovers all the wireless access points within the vicinity, claims them, and then guides the user through configuration.

“As a pioneer in the WiFi and Mesh WiFi space, NETGEAR is pleased to be recognized by the CTA as an Innovations Honoree for CES 2020,” said. Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products and services at NETGEAR. “The Insight Instant Mesh WiFi takes a consumer approach for small business and enterprise applications, making it easy to deploy and manage their WiFi networks.”

CES 2020 Innovation honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation. More will be announced in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About NETGEAR, Inc. 
NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.  The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, and Orbi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

* Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE standard 802.11 specifications. AC2200 WiFi or 2.2Gbps equals 450Mbps at 2.4GHz 802.11n + 1733Mbps at 5GHz 802.11ac. Up to 1733 Mbps wireless speeds achievable when connecting to other 802.11ac 1733Mbps devices. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com
U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com
U.S. Customer Inquiries: (888) NETGEAR

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2106f5-ece9-483a-889c-a9b6596b0f2d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cd7572b-4d0d-43a3-9f89-badfbb39261d

 

Primary Logo

Instant Mesh

Insight Instant Mesh WiFi Solution solves an inherent challenge that businesses face with both new and old buildings. Insight Instant Mesh WiFi uses new technology to fix an issue by completely eliminating the physical dependency of cables, all while advancing the user experience and providing comprehensive remote management.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
