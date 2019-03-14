NETGEAR Introduces New Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router Optimized to Minimize Lag for Gamers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products for online gaming, has debuted the Nighthawk® Pro Gaming XR300 WiFi Router , during the SXSW Gaming Expo . This latest member of the Nighthawk® Pro Gaming product family is designed to minimize ping and latency on Xbox®, PlayStation®, Nintendo® Switch, PCs and mobile devices, for a wide audience.



See and experience the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR 300 WiFi performance router during the SXSW Gaming Expo and Festival at the Austin Convention Center, Expo Hall 2, Booth #2105.



The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 WiFi router leverages a purpose-built gaming dashboard powered by DumaOS to minimize ping and maximize your online gameplay.



With the introduction of Nighthawk Pro Gaming, NETGEAR is demonstrating our dedication to gamers to deliver products that enhance gaming performance for online gaming.





The XR300 leverages a purpose-built gaming dashboard powered by DumaOS, critical for an enhanced online gaming experience. With the explosion in popularity of online games such as Fortnite , Apex Legends and PubG , the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Dashboard, used across our entire Nighthawk Pro Gaming line, prioritizes internet speeds for faster online gaming and smoother streaming, minimizing lag with ultra-low ping rates, and giving gamers a fully personalized experience on the customizable dashboard.

Its rich set of features empowers a gaming experience unmatched by any other WiFi router, while simultaneously delivering high-performance internet speeds for the entire home.

“With more than 2.3 billion active gamers in the world, online gaming is truly becoming the world’s favorite pastime. As multiplayer online games grow in popularity, it’s known that latency kills. Our award-winning line of Pro Gaming routers, including the XR500 and the XR700 , emerged very naturally as a response to the needs of the gaming community, who already favored our Nighthawk routers,” says David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “The XR300 is the latest addition to our NPG router lineup, and it ensures that every gamer is provided with a competitive edge to dominate their game, on their platform of choice.”

Features of the XR300 Router:

Optimized Gaming Performance — Dramatically reduces lag by prioritizing online gaming. Use Geo Filtering to control your lag by limiting distance to game servers or other players. Use Quality of Service (QoS) to prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by device. Control the maximum upload and download speeds per device on the network to minimize sudden lag spikes while gaming. Powered by DumaOS gaming software.

— Dramatically reduces lag by prioritizing online gaming. Use to control your lag by limiting distance to game servers or other players. Use to prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by device. Control the maximum upload and download speeds per device on the network to minimize sudden lag spikes while gaming. Powered by DumaOS gaming software. Gaming Dashboard — Easily tweak every aspect of your connection to stabilize ping, reduce lag, and even ensure quality local connections. Check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag.

— Easily tweak every aspect of your connection to stabilize ping, reduce lag, and even ensure quality local connections. Check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag. Wired and Wireless Connectivity —Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for maximized wired speeds ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming, plus one (1) WAN port. Super-fast 802.11ac wireless speeds.

—Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for maximized wired speeds ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming, plus one (1) WAN port. Super-fast 802.11ac wireless speeds. Compatible with Gaming Systems — Works with PC, Xbox®, PlayStation®, Nintendo® Switch, mobile devices, and more.

Pricing and Availability:

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 WiFi Router from NETGEAR will be available worldwide in April of 2019 through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels, ecommerce sites, and major retailers, at an MSRP of $199.99 (USD).

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 23,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 22,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR investor page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on Twitter , Facebook and our blog .

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

