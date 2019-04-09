NETGEAR Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET (02:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2019 results and second quarter 2019 business outlook.



The news release announcing the first quarter 2019 results will be disseminated on April 24, 2019 after the market closes.

The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 is (844) 709-2008. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (647) 253-8663. The conference ID for the call is 3878394. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 23,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 22,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available at http://investor.netgear.com or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR at http://twitter.com/NETGEAR and http://www.facebook.com/NETGEAR.

