Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NETGEAR, Inc.    NTGR

NETGEAR, INC.

(NTGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NETGEAR® to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference in March 2020.

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Time: 3:25 pm ET
Place: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/.

About NETGEAR, Inc.
NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.  The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: TwitterFacebookInstagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

© 2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-F

Contact:
NETGEAR Investor Relations
Erik Bylin
investors@netgear.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETGEAR, INC.
08:01aNETGEAR® to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
02/18NETGEAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/11NETGEAR Showcases Breakthrough AV-Over-IP Applications During Integrated Syst..
GL
02/05NETGEAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
02/05NETGEAR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
01/16NETGEAR : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
01/13NETGEAR : Hires dr. martin westhead as chief technology officer of software
AQ
01/13NETGEAR : Appoints laura durr to the board of directors
AQ
01/09NETGEAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/09NETGEAR Appoints Laura Durr to the Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 981 M
EBIT 2020 77,1 M
Net income 2020 31,8 M
Finance 2020 206 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 603 M
Chart NETGEAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
NETGEAR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETGEAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,25  $
Last Close Price 20,48  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chiu Shun Lo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Falcon Chief Operations Officer
Bryan D. Murray Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark G. Merrill Chief Technology Officer
Gregory J. Rossmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETGEAR, INC.-13.02%603
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%8 197
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%5 900
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%3 655
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 776
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-3.14%998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group