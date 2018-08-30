NetGear : DOMINATE YOUR GAMEPLAY WITH NEW NIGHTHAWK PRO GAMING XR700 WIFI ROUTER

BERLIN - August 30, 2018 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) today debuted during IFA 2018 tradeshow its latest member of the Nighthawk® Pro Gaming product family, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR700 WiFi Router, the industry's fastest home router for gaming. In addition to its award-winning DumaOS for greater network control over who and how you play, the NPG XR700 router sports cutting-edge hardware with its AD7200 Quad Stream Wave2 WiFi. Whether you're an avid or a casual gamer, the NPG XR700 router will deliver the control you need to dominate opponents in online multi-player scenarios. IFA attendees can experience the power of the new NPG XR700 router first hand, by visiting NETGEAR in Hall 3.2, Booth 203.

Similar to the rest of the award-winning Nighthawk Pro Gaming family, the groundbreaking NPG XR700 router is purpose-built and fine-tuned to address the unique networking challenges of gamers. It optimizes network connections by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you always-on with the fastest wired and wireless connectivity for advanced online game play. The XR700 leverages exclusive state-of-the-art gaming software powered by DumaOS for critical pro gaming capabilities such as an intuitive and interactive Gaming Dashboard, a Geo Filter to guarantee local game hosts, and Quality of Service (QoS) to control and eliminate lag. This rich set of software features enables customization and gaming performance unmatched in the router space.

The NPG XR700 combines advanced gaming software with best-in-class, high-performance hardware that avid gamers expect of the Nighthawk Pro Gaming brand, such as a powerful 1.7GHz quad-core processor, quad-stream WiFi with MU-MIMO, the fastest 60GHz 802.11ad WiFi technology, and four external high-power active antennas. With a single 10G SFP+ port and additional 7 Gigabit ports, the XR700 is ideally designed for streamers, videophiles with networked storage, and those who depend on hard-wired gaming hardware.

Using a compatible SFP+ module such as NETGEAR AXM765, gamers can run 10G connection from the NPG XR700 to a 10GBASE-T capable PC and experience one tenth the latency in downstream of a 1G connection, eliminating any bottleneck to reach breakneck speed. Couple the Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 10G LAN Switch with its (2) 10G multi-gig ports with the XR700, to extend the number of available ports and provide the perfect setup for the ultimate in LAN gaming and swift transfers of large data like 4k video. The XR700 is designed to enhance online gameplay, providing players with an optimized network environment to deliver top performance and dominate over the competition.

'When you make the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR700 WiFi Router the bedrock of your gaming rig, you can be confident that your network will not lag,' said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home for NETGEAR. 'With gamer-focused customization options, seven Gigabit Ethernet ports, an available 10G port, a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and Plex Media Server, you have the best possible media streaming and gameplay on whatever platform you are playing with Xbox, PlayStation, PC or mobile devices. NPG puts you in command to overcome ping and latency.'

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR700 router offers an abundance of features using the latest and most innovative technologies specifically designed to enhance your gaming experience regardless of platform - from console to PC to mobile. Take advantage of the capabilities of the NPG XR700 router so that you and your teammates can enjoy frustration-free online and network gaming at the industry's fastest speeds, all at the same time, without a hitch in performance.

DumaOS Features:

Gaming Dashboard - View real-time bandwidth utilization by device, ping, and many other parameters including your favorite features

- View real-time bandwidth utilization by device, ping, and many other parameters including your favorite features Geo Filter - Control lag by limiting distance to game servers or other players, get a guaranteed local connection, and create black/white lists of your preferred servers

- Control lag by limiting distance to game servers or other players, get a guaranteed local connection, and create black/white lists of your preferred servers Quality of Service (QoS) - Prioritize and allocate bandwidth by gaming device, even controlling maximum upload/download speeds to minimize sudden lag spikes

- Prioritize and allocate bandwidth by gaming device, even controlling maximum upload/download speeds to minimize sudden lag spikes Network Monitor - Check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag

Hardware Features of the XR700 Router:

AD7200 Quad Stream Wave2 WiFi - Enjoy Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming at the fastest speeds up to AD7200*, and stream 4K UHD videos in pristine quality up to Gigabit WiFi speeds for mobile devices with 160MHz

- Enjoy Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming at the fastest speeds up to AD7200*, and stream 4K UHD videos in pristine quality up to Gigabit WiFi speeds for mobile devices with 160MHz 10 Gigabit LAN SFP+ Port - Faster access to Network Attached Storage (NAS) for lightning-fast backup and streaming or connect to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 Multi-Gig Ethernet Switch for lower-latency LAN game parties

Faster access to Network Attached Storage (NAS) for lightning-fast backup and streaming or connect to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 Multi-Gig Ethernet Switch for lower-latency LAN game parties 7 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (6 LAN + 1 WAN) - Aggregate two ports when connecting to a compatible switch to get even more wired ports for gaming LAN parties

- Aggregate two ports when connecting to a compatible switch to get even more wired ports for gaming LAN parties Powerful 1.7GHz Quad Core Processor - Support more devices with the fastest processor for a home router for better 4K UHD streaming, VR gaming, and more

- Support more devices with the fastest processor for a home router for better 4K UHD streaming, VR gaming, and more 60GHz 802.11ad WiFi - Benefit from the fastest WiFi technology for instant downloads and backup

- Benefit from the fastest WiFi technology for instant downloads and backup Built-in Plex Media Server - Enjoy your movie, TV show, music, video, and photo collections anywhere you go, on the devices you love

- Enjoy your movie, TV show, music, video, and photo collections anywhere you go, on the devices you love Additional DFS Channels - Enjoy 15 more channels in 5GHz for an interference-free gaming experience

- Enjoy 15 more channels in 5GHz for an interference-free gaming experience High-Performance Active Antennas - Get better WiFi coverage and faster speeds throughout your home with four (4) external antennas

- Get better WiFi coverage and faster speeds throughout your home with four (4) external antennas Two USB 3.0 Ports and ReadyCLOUD® USB Access -Get faster streaming and backup to stored media, and secure cloud access to USB storage

-Get faster streaming and backup to stored media, and secure cloud access to USB storage VPN Server - Enjoy secure access to your home network and Internet using any device.

Enjoy secure access to your home network and Internet using any device. Security Updates - Get the latest firmware updates to your router automatically

- Get the latest firmware updates to your router automatically Automatic Cloud and USB Drive Backup: Back up to the cloud or use free ReadySHARE Vault® software to back up your PC to a connected USB hard drive

NETGEAR has thoughtfully designed the edgy, futuristic black enclosure of the XR700 Router with your home environment in mind. It has an on/off switch, so you can douse the LED lights when you want total darkness. It also has wall anchors on its back for flexible, space-saving wall placement.

Pricing and Availability

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR700 WiFi Router from NETGEAR will be available worldwide next month through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels, ecommerce sites, and major retailers, at an MSRP of $499.99 (USD), £449 (GBP) and €499 (EUR), $849 (AUD).

IFA continues through September 5th in the Messe Berlin exhibition center. Visit NETGEAR in Hall 3.2, Booth 203.

