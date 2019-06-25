Log in
Netmarble Games : K-Pop's BTS now in your pocket with mobile game

06/25/2019 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York

(In June 24 story, corrects title of Simon Sim to president of the U.S. arm of Netmarble Corp instead of president of the South Korean mobile gaming company in paragraph 5)

By Rollo Ross

The seven-member boy band, which has led a wave of Korean pop music in the United States and beyond, spent two years recording exclusive photos, videos and music for the game.

BTS World, out on Wednesday, allows players to go back in time, take the role of the band’s manager and make choices that lead BTS to global stardom.

Fans can also find out what would have happened if the band members failed to find success and went back to their other dreams, like being a strawberry farmer or Taekwondo champion. The game comes with 10,000 new images and 100 video clips of BTS.

“Those alternate realities are based on some of the members’ interviews, and they said, ‘If I wasn’t in BTS band, my vision was this’,” Simon Sim, president of the U.S. arm of South Korean mobile gaming company Netmarble Corp [251270.KS], which developed the game, told Reuters Television.

The game allows fans to be involved in video calls and texts with BTS members, including cheering them up if they are feeling down.

BTS first formed in Seoul in 2013 and broke through in the U.S. pop market in 2017, becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

Three new songs from the game - "All Night", "Dream Glow" and "A Brand New Day" - were released earlier in June.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

EPS Revisions
