Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetScout Systems, Inc.    NTCT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 08:33am EDT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Date:

 

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Conference:

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Location:

 

Virtual

Participation:

 

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT Executives:

 

Jean Bua, EVP and CFO

   

Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO

   

Tony Piazza, Vice President, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2020 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
08:33aNETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07/30NETSCOUT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/30NETSCOUT : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/30NETSCOUT : Federal Court Decision Cements Need For Proper Patent Licensing And P..
AQ
07/15NETSCOUT : to Report Q1 FY'21 Financial Results on July 30th
BU
06/29NETSCOUT : Collaborates With Oracle to Support Customers' Digital Transformation..
BU
05/14NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
05/07NETSCOUT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 869 M - -
Net income 2021 9,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 82,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 774 M 1 774 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 502
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,25 $
Last Close Price 24,49 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Szabados Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.3.49%1 774
ACCENTURE8.61%145 498
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.52%113 383
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.41%111 723
VMWARE, INC.-3.88%61 139
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.80%57 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group