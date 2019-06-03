Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetScout Systems, Inc.    NTCT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

WESTFORD, Mass., May 31, 2019-NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Conference: Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Event URL: https://ir.netscout.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/event-details/2019/Baird-2019-Global-Consumer-Technology--Services-Conference/default.aspx

NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO, Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO, Service Provider

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Conference: Piper Jaffray 'Fish & Chips' Symposium

Location: Boston, MA

NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO, Richard Kenedi, President, Core Markets

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2019 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 21:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
05:59pNETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/31NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/28NETSCOUT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/02NETSCOUT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/02NETSCOUT : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 201..
BU
04/26NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. : annual earnings release
04/17NETSCOUT : to Report Q4 and Full Year FY'19 Financial Results on May 2, 2019
PU
04/17NETSCOUT : to Report Q4 and Full Year FY'19 Financial Results on May 2
BU
04/10NETSCOUT : ENGAGE 19 Introduces Visibility Without Borders for Next Generation D..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 904 M
EBIT 2020 169 M
Net income 2020 36,7 M
Finance 2020 692 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 1 225,50
P/E ratio 2021 136,17
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Capitalization 1 899 M
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Szabados Chief Operating Officer
Jean Ann Bua Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.3.72%1 899
ACCENTURE26.28%119 391
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.03%118 475
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.72%112 595
VMWARE, INC.29.06%72 609
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.12%69 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About