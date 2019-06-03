NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WESTFORD, Mass., May 31, 2019-NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Conference: Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Event URL: https://ir.netscout.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/event-details/2019/Baird-2019-Global-Consumer-Technology--Services-Conference/default.aspx

NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO, Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO, Service Provider

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Conference: Piper Jaffray 'Fish & Chips' Symposium

Location: Boston, MA

NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO, Richard Kenedi, President, Core Markets

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

