NETSCOUT : Application Performance Management Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NETSCOUT
SYSTEMS INC., a leading provider of service assurance, security, and
business analytics, announced today the availability of NETSCOUT
application performance management for Azure in the Microsoft Azure
Marketplace. NETSCOUT’s solution delivers consistent, high-resolution,
real-time visibility to Microsoft Azure cloud environments, improving
the customer experience and providing insights into application
performance and service delivery across communications paths.
“The largest companies in the world cannot innovate without cohesive,
precise and immediate visibility into the risks associated with
revenue-bearing and customer-facing applications and cloud services.
Hybrid and public cloud environments help produce high availability and
scalability in datacenters for global scale,” said Stephen Elliot,
program vice president, IDC. “IT executives increasingly need visibility
to secure application performance crossing all the interwoven
dependencies to the edge; any gap increases business risks and can cause
a poor user experience that impacts revenue and a company’s brand.”
“Some of the largest government, financial and healthcare organizations
have deployed NETSCOUT technology for troubleshooting and monitoring
across Hybrid Cloud environments,” said Michael Szabados, NETSCOUT’s
chief operating officer. “We are delivering the next-generation level of
visibility to see the full range of performance, availability and
security risks impacting applications through the digital
transformation, earlier and with more precision, to address problems
faster.”
NETSCOUT application performance management for Azure is designed to
support enterprises running applications that require computer, network,
and storage workloads in hybrid cloud environments. It gives enterprises
the ability to deliver a high-quality customer and end-user experience
as they manage applications and other workloads in the cloud. The
solution also helps DevSecOps teams improve the performance of
refactored applications and applications that have been developed
natively in the Microsoft Azure cloud, which are reliant on
micro-services. NETSCOUT is now co-sell ready to collaborate with
Microsoft sales to assist customers with migrating and managing
applications and services in hybrid Microsoft Azure environments.
Sajan Parihar, director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.,
said, “We’re excited to welcome NETSCOUT’s application performance
management solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our
partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure
Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted
partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling
finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets.
The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative,
cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that
are ready to use.
NETSCOUT has also announced plans to deliver its application performance
management with Azure VTAP, an advanced agentless application
performance management option for Microsoft Azure deployments. Once
released, the solution will be available through integration with the
Microsoft Azure VTAP
program.
To learn more about NETSCOUT application performance management for
Azure, please
visit this page.
About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services
against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our
market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart
data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive
visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate, and secure their
digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations
plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications.
Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual
analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor
security solutions help protect against DDoS attacks that threaten
availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal
critical business assets. To learn more about improving service,
network, and application performance in physical or virtual datacenters,
or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions,
powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with
confidence, visit www.netscout.com or
follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
©2019 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the
NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC. and/or
its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005228/en/