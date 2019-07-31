Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetScout Systems, Inc.    NTCT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NetScout :   NETSCOUT Introduces Arbor Threat Analytics – Network-Based Incident Response for Security Teams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:03am EDT

  Provides Comprehensive Visibility and Early Warning of Threats and Risks to Digital Services Across Any Network, Any Cloud

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced the availability of Arbor Threat Analytics (ATA), the industry’s first Network-Based Threat Detection and Analytics Platform to provide full visibility into today’s multi-cloud environments. The product combines NETSCOUT’s unparalleled access to network intelligence (both on the internet and inside the largest enterprise networks) with its ability to rapidly identify and characterize threats using its extensive experience in traffic monitoring and analytics. As a result, ATA can recognize more threats faster than other tools and can provide rich traffic context for fast triage and forensic investigation.

With the introduction of Arbor Threat Analytics, NETSCOUT extends and integrates its patented Adaptive Services Intelligence (ASI) traffic monitoring technology with NETSCOUT’s own proprietary ATLAS Intelligence Feed, derived through the application of advanced machine learning techniques to a vast collection network, as well as any available threat intelligence feed, to incorporate threat detection in its ASI engine and provide our customers with comprehensive access to threat intelligence information. Originally developed for performance and service assurance use cases and deployed in well over 2,000 large enterprises and service providers, including many of the largest organizations in the world, ASI provides a rich context for potential threats, including the “spread of infection” and the impact to critical business services, accelerating the analysis and disposition of potential threats.

Arbor Threat Analytics is built on the ISNG visibility platform, which has been designed to be deployed anywhere, from on-prem 10-100Gbit links to individual workloads, providing a unique perspective into the modern private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. From metadata, to conversation flows, session records, and ultimately packets, NETSCOUT provides visibility for IT professionals to reduce risk in their increasingly complex environments. With the ability to detect issues behind the firewall and throughout the network, Arbor Threat Analytics allows security analysts to respond to threats quicker and with greater accuracy.

“There is a renewed interest in the use of network data for security analytics and operations – from early adopters in the past to mainstream,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “NETSCOUT can make network security data affordable and consumable. Its ASI technology, with the addition of threat intelligence feeds, can help organizations detect IOCs and accelerate post forensic workflows. NETSCOUT offers these capabilities while adding value to security infrastructure by integrating into existing ecosystems and workflows through APIs to SIEMs (including Splunk dashboards).”

“Our commitment to providing the most actionable and high-fidelity information to IT teams has now been extended to the security teams,” said Paul Barrett, Enterprise CTO, NETSCOUT. “While the use of packet data has long been a part of security workflows, our ability to convert packet data into actionable metadata speeds the response of security teams. Leveraging our technology, deployment models and expertise, IT can reduce risk through our ability to provide visibility anywhere.”

Available today, Arbor Threat Analytics will be featured at NETSCOUT’s booth #538 at Black Hat 2019. Visit us to see how NETSCOUT provides security visibility at scale and enriches your security ecosystem through our complete portfolio of Arbor security solutions.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions help protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2019 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
06:03aNETSCOUT :   NETSCOUT Introduces Arbor Threat Analytics – Network-Based In..
BU
07/16NETSCOUT : Honored for the Ninth Time for Delivering ‘World-Class' Custome..
BU
07/15NETSCOUT : to Report Q1 FY'20 Financial Results on August 1st
AQ
07/12NETSCOUT : to Report Q1 FY'20 Financial Results on August 1st
PU
07/12NETSCOUT : to Report Q1 FY'20 Financial Results on August 1
BU
06/05NETSCOUT : Partners with UMass Lowell to Protect the University's Network from C..
BU
06/03NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/31NETSCOUT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/28NETSCOUT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/02NETSCOUT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 904 M
EBIT 2020 169 M
Net income 2020 2,90 M
Finance 2020 139 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 1 317x
P/E ratio 2021 146x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
EV / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 2 000 M
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,75  $
Last Close Price 26,34  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Szabados Chief Operating Officer
Jean Ann Bua Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.11.60%2 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION31.76%133 777
ACCENTURE38.75%125 740
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.41%116 196
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%73 079
VMWARE, INC.29.56%72 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group