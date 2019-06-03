Netshoes CAYMAN : Announces Issuance of Call Notice for a Shareholders' Meeting for Approval of Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) announces that it has
issued on June 3, 2019 a notice calling an extraordinary general meeting
of shareholders to be held on June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. (São Paulo time)
(10:00 a.m. Eastern time) (“Extraordinary General Meeting”), for
approval of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of
Merger entered into by and among Netshoes, Magazine Luiza S.A.
(“Magalu”) and its subsidiary on April 29, 2019, as amended on May 26,
2019 (and as it may be further amended, varied or supplemented by the
parties from time to time after the date hereof, including but not
limited to increase the merger consideration) (the “Merger Agreement”).
As previously disclosed, Netshoes received an unsolicited acquisition
proposal from Grupo SBF S.A. (“Centauro”) on May 23, 2019, which was
supplemented by a revised Centauro proposal on May 28, 2019 that
provided for the payment of a per share consideration of US$3.50. The
supplemental Centauro proposal was received by Netshoes after Netshoes
and Magalu had entered into an amendment to the Merger Agreement,
increasing to US$3.00 the per share merger consideration to be paid by
Magazine Luiza to Netshoes’ shareholders.
After thorough examination and analysis of the Centauro proposal, the
Netshoes board of directors, in consultation with its financial and
legal advisors, concluded that Centauro’s proposal, as of the date
hereof, does not provide sufficient assurances in relation to the
Company’s financial condition or adequately address short-term liquidity
concerns, in addition to deal certainty concerns and, as a result, this
proposal does not constitute a Superior Proposal under the terms of the
Merger Agreement. In reaching such determination, the board considered a
significant amount of information and a wide variety of factors,
including the following:
-
the high probability of the completion of the Merger with Magazine
Luiza in a predictable and short timeframe;
-
the approval granted by Brazilian antitrust authority on May 22, 2019
for Magazine Luiza to acquire Netshoes, which means that we expect to
complete the Merger within five business days following approval of
the Merger at the Extraordinary General Meeting;
-
that any potential transaction between the Company and Centauro would
involve calling a new shareholders meeting and review by Brazilian
antitrust authorities, which could potentially follow a long-form
procedure, leading to delay and uncertainty; and
-
the previously disclosed pressures on Netshoes’ operating cash flow
and financial condition. The Company’s short-term liquidity challenges
constitute a meaningful concern in relation to the Centauro proposal
in view of a timetable that is likely two to four months longer than
that afforded by the Merger Agreement and a lack of sufficient
guaranties of liquidity during such period. The board of directors
determined that the incremental price differential offered by Centauro
was insufficient to compensate risks related to a potentially longer
timeline to closing.
As a result of the above, the Netshoes board of directors reaffirms its
existing recommendation, without qualification, that Netshoes’
shareholders vote in favor of the transactions contemplated by the
Merger Agreement in the upcoming shareholders meeting.
