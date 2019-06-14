Netshoes CAYMAN : Announces the Consummation of the Merger with Magazine Luiza

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (the “Company”) announces today the
consummation of the previously announced merger with a Magazine Luiza
wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Merging Company”) (the “Merger”)
as a result of all conditions precedent for the consummation of this
merger having been satisfied, including approval by (i) Brazilian
anti-trust authorities and (ii) a 90.32% favorable vote by shareholders
present, either in person or by proxy, at the Company’s extraordinary
general meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2019. Pursuant to the
terms of this transaction, the Merging Company merged with and into the
Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company (the “Surviving
Company”) and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Magazine Luiza S.A. As
a result of the consummation of the Merger, the Company’s shareholders,
other than those who have validly exercised their statutory right to
dissent to the merger, will be entitled to receive the merger
consideration of US$3.70 in cash per common share, without interest and
less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Merger Consideration”).
Magazine Luiza and the Surviving Company will now cause the paying agent
to mail to each holder of record of common shares, (i) transmittal
materials, including a letter of transmittal in customary form as agreed
by Magazine Luiza and the Company and (ii) instructions for surrendering
book-entry common shares in exchange for the Merger Consideration. For
further information with respect to payment procedures and the expected
timeline for receipt of the Merger Consideration, see “The Merger
Agreement—Payment Procedures” and the original form of agreement and
plan of merger between the Company, Magazine Luiza S.A. and the Merging
Company dated as of April 29, 2019, as amended, included in the
Company’s information statement dated June 3, 2019 and previously
furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of
the completion of the Merger, and trading in the Company’s common shares
on the NYSE will cease as of the start of trading on June 17, 2019 and
will be suspended effective before the opening of trading on that same
day.
