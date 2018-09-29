Log in
NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LTD (NETS)
Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

09/29/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2018 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited ("Netshoes" or "the Company") (NYSE: NETS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, the investigation will focus on Netshoes' filings with the SEC in conjunction with its April 12, 2017, IPO to determine if the filings include materially misleading information, untrue statements, and other relevant falsehoods. Since the IPO, shares of Netshoes have dropped 87% in open market trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
310-301-3335

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 495 M
EBIT 2018 -29,3 M
Net income 2018 -37,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 73,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marcio Kumruian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Graciela Kumruian Tanaka Chief Operating Officer
Alexandre Augusto Olivieri Chief Financial Officer
Nilesh Lakhani Independent Director
Frederico do Casal Ribeiro Brito e Abreu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LTD-70.38%73
AMAZON.COM63.75%963 216
WAYFAIR INC66.91%12 709
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.54%10 081
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-1.57%9 483
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-11.46%6 950
