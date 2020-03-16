Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Network International Holdings plc    NETW   GB00BH3VJ782

NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

(NETW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Network International : Statement on Central Bank of UAE notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Statement on Central Bank of UAE notice
Released 07:29 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2370G
Network International Holdings PLC
16 March 2020

Network International Holdings Plc

Statement on Central Bank of UAE notice

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) (the 'Company'), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), announces that on 14 March the Central Bank of the UAE (the 'Central Bank') published a notice setting out certain steps it intends to take to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the measures outlined indicated that the Central Bank intends to adopt new regulations with the objective of lowering the costs incurred by merchants when their customers pay for goods/services using debit or credit cards. A large proportion of the fees paid by the merchants pertains to the interchange fees, which are typically pass through cost for the Company.

Network International is currently unable to assess the impact, if any, these measures may have on its business until further details are made available.

Investor Relations enquiries

Network International InvestorRelations@Network.Global

Amie Gramlick, Head of Investor Relations

Media enquiries

Finsbury Network-Lon@Finsbury.com

Andy Parnis, Rob Allen


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STREAXDKFASEEEA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement on Central Bank of UAE notice - RNS

Disclaimer

Network International Holdings plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLD
03:32aNETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Statement on Central Bank of UAE notice
PU
03/04NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
02/24NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Int. to power WeChat Pay in the UAE
PU
01/27Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB
RE
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Report Identifies Inflection Point for Payment Acceptanc..
AQ
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Report Identifies Inflection Point for Payment Acceptanc..
AQ
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : Nomination
CO
2019NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 372 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 79,9 M
Debt 2020 284 M
Yield 2020 0,60%
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,91x
EV / Sales2021 6,50x
Capitalization 2 657 M
Chart NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Network International Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,37  $
Last Close Price 5,31  $
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Haslam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohinton Minoo Kalifa Independent Chairman
Bahea Izmeqna Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Malhotra Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Sinclair Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC-32.45%2 686
FISERV INC.-10.56%70 232
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.24%51 833
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.16%20 115
WIRECARD AG-16.56%12 276
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-17.36%9 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group