NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

08/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced that Neurocrine Biosciences management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in New York.
  • Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-300908630.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
