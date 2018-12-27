Log in
NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell Wearable Technology

12/27/2018 | 07:31pm CET

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,159,835 titled “Detecting cutaneous electrode peeling using electrode-skin impedance.” The patent covers novel methods of monitoring electrode-skin contact for safe delivery of electrical stimulation while the user is sleeping.  NeuroMetrix now has 10 issued U.S. utility patents covering the Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™.

"We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which covers a key technology that allows chronic pain sufferers to use Quell for pain relief at night,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “Making Quell therapy available to our users overnight is important as many report that pain interferes with their sleep. More than thirty-thousand of our customers have used Quell while sleeping.  Quell is the only over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator that is cleared by the FDA for overnight use.”

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain.  Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app.  Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com   

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

neurometrix_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
