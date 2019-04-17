Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Neurometrix Inc    NURO

NEUROMETRIX INC

(NURO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2019 first quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on April 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 3589503. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 800-585-8367, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 3589503. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell® is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

neurometrix_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEUROMETRIX INC
11:01aNeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Con..
GL
01/30NEUROMETRIX : Reports New Clinical Studies Published on DPNCheck
AQ
01/29NeuroMetrix Reports New Clinical Studies Published on DPNCheck
GL
01/24NEUROMETRIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
01/24NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
01/24NeuroMetrix Reports Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
01/23NEUROMETRIX : Reports Publication of Randomized Controlled Trial of Quell Wearab..
AQ
01/22NeuroMetrix Reports Publication of Randomized Controlled Trial of Quell Weara..
GL
01/16Quell Reports Successful CES 2019
GL
01/15NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference ..
GL
More news
Chart NEUROMETRIX INC
Duration : Period :
Neurometrix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROMETRIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shai N. Gozani Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Thomas T. Higgins CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David E. Goodman Independent Director
Timothy R. Surgenor Independent Director
Nancy E. Katz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUROMETRIX INC34.21%8
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.29%115 540
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.17.93%39 673
HOYA CORPORATION17.62%25 870
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS21.02%25 679
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY37.70%23 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About