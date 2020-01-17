Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NeuroMetrix, Inc.    NURO

NEUROMETRIX, INC.

(NURO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2020 | 12:50pm EST

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 23, 2020 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 6728609. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 6728609. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. The company markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company also markets Quell®, a wearable neurostimulation device for chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEUROMETRIX, INC.
12:50pNeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financ..
GL
2019NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019NEUROMETRIX, INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2019NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
2019NEUROMETRIX : Announces One-for-Ten Reverse Split
AQ
2019NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
2019NEUROMETRIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2019NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2019NeuroMetrix Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019NeuroMetrix Announces Updates to Quell 2.0 Commercial Strategy
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,6 M
EBIT 2019 -11,7 M
Net income 2019 -4,51 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,19x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,00x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 3,72 M
Chart NEUROMETRIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROMETRIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00  $
Last Close Price 3,80  $
Spread / Highest target 1 216%
Spread / Average Target 1 216%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shai N. Gozani Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Thomas T. Higgins CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
David E. Goodman Independent Director
Timothy R. Surgenor Independent Director
Nancy E. Katz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUROMETRIX, INC.-11.63%4
MEDTRONIC PLC3.42%156 878
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.62%45 547
HOYA CORPORATION2.83%36 034
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-0.61%30 511
TERUMO CORPORATION5.24%26 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group