Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NeuroMetrix, Inc.    NURO

NEUROMETRIX, INC.

(NURO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroMetrix Reports DPNCheck® Expansion in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced expanded distribution in China for DPNCheck, a fast, accurate and quantitative nerve conduction test for evaluation of peripheral neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

DPNCheck was launched in China in 2016 by Omron Medical (Beijing) Ltd. (“Omron”), the Company’s exclusive China distributor. In addition to DPNCheck, Omron markets a wide range of medical products with a particular focus on diabetes and metabolic issues. Omron has been a leader in the establishment of comprehensive metabolic testing centers in hospitals with a large diabetes population. Currently there are over 300 China hospitals offering an Omron-designed Metabolic Management Center (MMC) which encompasses DPNCheck testing.  

Omron recently entered a collaboration with Yabao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Yabao”) for marketing DPNCheck initially in north China, Shanxi Provence, and potentially in a broader territory. Yabao is a top 100 Chinese pharmaceutical company, listed on the Shanghai exchange, with annual revenues of about $425M and a sales force of about 3,000 employees. It is focused on chronic diseases affecting the elderly, women, and children, including those with diabetes. Omron and Yabao will address the opportunity in north China to improve patient care for diabetic neuropathy involving DPNCheck and Yabao pharmaceutical products.

“Omron Medical is pleased to join with Yabao in bringing improved care to patients with health complications from diabetes,” said Mr. Yao Zhao, CEO of Omron Healthcare China. “DPNCheck plays an important diagnostic role in diabetic neuropathy, thereby facilitating more effective patient treatment with Yabao pharmaceutical products.”        

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor DPN. More information is available at www.dpncheck.com.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world.  The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products.  DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies.  ADVANCE is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies.  Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter.  For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEUROMETRIX, INC.
01:01pNeuroMetrix Reports DPNCheck® Expansion in China
GL
06/25NeuroMetrix Signs DPNCheck® Collaboration Agreement with Biomedix
GL
06/11NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11NEUROMETRIX : to Target Chronic Knee Pain with Quell 2.0 Wearable Pain Relief De..
AQ
06/10NeuroMetrix to Target Chronic Knee Pain with Quell® 2.0 Wearable Pain Relief ..
GL
06/05NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30NEUROMETRIX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,27 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,77 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,10 M 6,10 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEUROMETRIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROMETRIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,23 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shai N. Gozani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas T. Higgins Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David E. Goodman Independent Director
Nancy E. Katz Independent Director
David van Avermaete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUROMETRIX, INC.-48.14%6
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.25%122 876
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.67%42 834
DEXCOM, INC.98.92%40 180
HOYA CORPORATION2.68%37 414
TERUMO CORPORATION3.53%28 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group