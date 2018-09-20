NeuroMetrix Reports Discussion of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology on the Fox Business Network

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO), reported that its President and CEO, Dr. Shai N. Gozani, yesterday participated in a discussion of the opioid crisis and the Company’s Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ on Mornings with Maria on the Fox Business network. A recording of the discussion can be found on the Company’s website at:

https://www.quellrelief.com/news/massachusetts-company-creates-wearable-drug-free-device-to-treat-pain/

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

