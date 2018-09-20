Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Neurometrix Inc    NURO

NEUROMETRIX INC (NURO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NeuroMetrix Reports Discussion of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology on the Fox Business Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO), reported that its President and CEO, Dr. Shai N. Gozani, yesterday participated in a discussion of the opioid crisis and the Company’s Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ on Mornings with Maria on the Fox Business network. A recording of the discussion can be found on the Company’s website at:
https://www.quellrelief.com/news/massachusetts-company-creates-wearable-drug-free-device-to-treat-pain/

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain.  Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app.  Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.                  

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
Neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

neurometrix_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEUROMETRIX INC
07:01pNeuroMetrix Reports Discussion of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology on th..
GL
09/01NEUROMETRIX : MetroWest Business Digest for Sept. 1, 2018
AQ
08/29NeuroMetrix to Exhibit and Sponsor Symposium on the Early Diagnosis of Diabet..
GL
08/29NEUROMETRIX : Reports Presentation of Clinical and Scientific Data on Quell Wear..
AQ
08/28NeuroMetrix Reports Presentation of Clinical and Scientific Data on Quell Wea..
GL
08/27NEUROMETRIX : to Present at H.C.Wainwright & Co 20th Annual Global Investment Co..
AQ
08/23NeuroMetrix Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conf..
GL
08/21NeuroMetrix Receives $3.8M Milestone Payment Under Its Collaboration with GSK..
GL
07/25Free Research Report as Intuitive Surgical's Revenues Jumped 20%; Non-GAAP EP..
AC
07/21NEUROMETRIX : MetroWest Business Digest for July 21, 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Can Neurometrix Stop Its Cash Burn? 
08/21NeuroMetrix receives $3.8M milestone payment from GSK; shares up 2% 
07/19Midday Gainers / Losers (07/19/2018) 
07/19HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/19/2018) 
07/19NeuroMetrix Inc.'s (NURO) CEO Shai Gozani on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Chart NEUROMETRIX INC
Duration : Period :
Neurometrix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROMETRIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shai N. Gozani Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Thomas T. Higgins CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David E. Goodman Independent Director
Timothy R. Surgenor Independent Director
Nancy E. Katz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUROMETRIX INC-23.08%10
MEDTRONIC PLC19.98%130 270
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL19.49%41 480
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY73.71%30 517
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.60%26 421
HOYA CORPORATION15.10%22 460
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.