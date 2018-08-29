Log in
NEUROMETRIX INC (NURO)
NeuroMetrix to Exhibit and Sponsor Symposium on the Early Diagnosis of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy at the Annual Meeting of NEURODIAB

08/29/2018

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) today reported that it will be both exhibiting and sponsoring a diabetic neuropathy symposium at the 28th Annual Meeting of NEURODIAB held in Rome, Italy September 4-7.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) is the most common complication of diabetes, affecting over half of people with diabetes. It causes significant morbidity including pain, increased risk of falling in the elderly, and is the primary trigger for diabetic foot ulcers which may require lower extremity amputations. Early detection of neuropathy allows for earlier clinical intervention to help mitigate the effects of neuropathy on both patient quality of life and cost of care.

NEURODIAB is the annual meeting of the Diabetic Neuropathy Study Group of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) where thought leaders share ideas and scientific findings on diabetic neuropathy. NEURODIAB is considered the most important annual event in the field of diabetic neuropathy.

The symposium, The Quest for Early Diagnosis of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, features three of the most prominent leaders in the field of diabetic neuropathy research. Dr. Peter Kempler from Semmelweis University in Budapest will chair the symposium and Professor Solomon Tesfaye from the University of Sheffield, and Dr. Bruce Perkins from the University of Toronto will present. Both Professor Tesfaye and Dr. Perkins have extensive clinical experience with the DPNCheck® technology and will be sharing their thoughts on DPNCheck’s role in improving diabetes care.

“We are pleased to participate in NEURODIAB and sponsor this symposium,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “This symposium explores the importance of advanced technology for improving patient care and we are excited that DPNCheck’s role will be highlighted within this prestigious conference.”

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a quantitative nerve conduction test that is used by physicians and health care professionals to evaluate systemic neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, or DPN. It is designed to be used at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor DPN. The device measures nerve conduction velocity and response amplitude of the sural nerve, a nerve in the lower leg and ankle. These parameters are recognized as sensitive and specific biomarkers of DPN.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
