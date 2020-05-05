Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Neuronetics, Inc.    STIM

NEURONETICS, INC.

(STIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neuronetics : Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the period ended March 31, 2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

Revenue ($ thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY

FY

NeuroStar Capital (1)

$1,909

$3,268

$3,428

$4,338

$2,939

$4,034

$4,264

$4,959

$2,410

$12,942

$16,196

YoY Change

76%

65%

54%

48%

54%

23%

24%

14%

-18%

57%

25%

NeuroStar Operating Lease (2)

$258

$181

$269

$230

$182

$187

$184

$177

$155

$939

$730

YoY Change

13%

-38%

-7%

-2%

-29%

3%

-31%

-24%

-15%

-10%

-22%

Other (3)

$206

$120

$211

$185

$229

$407

$167

$278

$29

$722

$1,081

YoY Change

NM

-50%

-34%

-35%

11%

239%

-21%

50%

-87%

-15%

50%

Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues

$2,373

$3,568

$3,908

$4,753

$3,350

$4,628

$4,616

$5,413

$2,594

$14,603

$18,007

YoY Change

80%

42%

38%

37%

41%

30%

18%

14%

-23%

44%

23%

Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues

$7,240

$8,920

$9,218

$9,907

$8,778

$10,847

$10,252

$11,243

$8,193

$35,287

$41,120

YoY Change

26%

21%

28%

23%

21%

22%

11%

13%

-7%

24%

17%

Total U.S. Other Revenues

$359

$410

$392

$429

$418

$415

$426

$374

$390

$1,587

$1,633

YoY Change

11%

25%

15%

22%

16%

1%

9%

-12%

-7%

19%

3%

Total U.S. Revenues

$9,972

$12,898

$13,518

$15,089

$12,546

$15,890

$15,294

$17,030

$11,177

$51,477

$60,760

YoY Change

36%

26%

30%

22%

26%

23%

13%

13%

-11%

29%

18%

Total International Revenues

$180

$354

$219

$546

$182

$682

$706

$326

$299

$1,299

$1,896

YoY Change

36%

325%

137%

101%

1%

93%

222%

-40%

64%

124%

46%

Total Revenues

$10,152

$13,252

$13,737

$15,635

$12,728

$16,572

$16,000

$17,356

$11,476

$52,776

$62,656

YoY Change

35%

29%

31%

24%

25%

25%

16%

11%

-10%

31%

19%

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

Operating and Financial Metrics

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY

FY

Active Installed Base

Active Installed Base - Beginning of Period

752

781

816

858

907

931

976

1,032

1,085

752

907

Active Installed Base - End of Period

781

816

858

907

931

976

1,032

1,085

1,119

907

1,085

Total NeuroStar Systems Sold (4)

24

43

47

61

43

61

68

78

38

175

250

YoY Change

71%

72%

57%

53%

79%

42%

45%

28%

-12%

61%

43%

Averge Revenue Per Active System ($) (4)

$9,627

$11,421

$11,297

$11,549

$9,678

$11,651

$10,504

$10,895

$7,551

$46,924

$45,337

YoY Change

8%

4%

8%

4%

1%

2%

-7%

-6%

-22%

7%

-3%

  1. = Revenue from Capital Sales and Sales Type Leases
  2. = Revenue derived from Operating Lease revenue during the period
  3. = Primarily includes revenue derived from Treatment Coils in US
  4. = Includes all systems sold during the period, both as Capital Sales or Sales Type Leases
  5. = Total Treatment Session Revenue / Active Installed Base (End of Prior Period)

Disclaimer

Neuronetics Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEURONETICS, INC.
08:39aNEURONETICS : Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
PU
08:33aNEURONETICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aNEURONETICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
06:14aNEURONETICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aNeuronetics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
GL
04/27NEURONETICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/21Neuronetics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and ..
GL
04/13NEURONETICS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in..
AQ
04/09NEURONETICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/08NEURONETICS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,8 M
EBIT 2020 -25,4 M
Net income 2020 -28,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 42,9 M
Chart NEURONETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neuronetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEURONETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,25  $
Last Close Price 2,29  $
Spread / Highest target 293%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Farley Chairman
Gregory Harper VP-Operations, Research & Development
Stephen Furlong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Wilfred E. Jaeger Independent Director
Stephen M. Campe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEURONETICS, INC.-47.44%43
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.57%130 259
DANAHER CORPORATION4.98%112 040
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-15.08%58 176
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.77%50 357
ILLUMINA, INC.-7.20%44 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group