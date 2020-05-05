|
Neuronetics : Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
05/05/2020 | 08:39am EDT
Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the period ended March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Revenue ($ thousands)
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
FY
|
|
FY
|
NeuroStar Capital (1)
|
$1,909
|
$3,268
|
$3,428
|
$4,338
|
|
$2,939
|
$4,034
|
$4,264
|
$4,959
|
|
$2,410
|
|
$12,942
|
|
$16,196
|
YoY Change
|
76%
|
65%
|
54%
|
48%
|
|
54%
|
23%
|
24%
|
14%
|
|
-18%
|
|
57%
|
|
25%
|
NeuroStar Operating Lease (2)
|
$258
|
$181
|
$269
|
$230
|
|
$182
|
$187
|
$184
|
$177
|
|
$155
|
|
$939
|
|
$730
|
YoY Change
|
13%
|
-38%
|
-7%
|
-2%
|
|
-29%
|
3%
|
-31%
|
-24%
|
|
-15%
|
|
-10%
|
|
-22%
|
Other (3)
|
$206
|
$120
|
$211
|
$185
|
|
$229
|
$407
|
$167
|
$278
|
|
$29
|
|
$722
|
|
$1,081
|
YoY Change
|
NM
|
-50%
|
-34%
|
-35%
|
|
11%
|
239%
|
-21%
|
50%
|
|
-87%
|
|
-15%
|
|
50%
|
Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues
|
$2,373
|
$3,568
|
$3,908
|
$4,753
|
|
$3,350
|
$4,628
|
$4,616
|
$5,413
|
|
$2,594
|
|
$14,603
|
|
$18,007
|
YoY Change
|
80%
|
42%
|
38%
|
37%
|
|
41%
|
30%
|
18%
|
14%
|
|
-23%
|
|
44%
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues
|
$7,240
|
$8,920
|
$9,218
|
$9,907
|
|
$8,778
|
$10,847
|
$10,252
|
$11,243
|
|
$8,193
|
|
$35,287
|
|
$41,120
|
YoY Change
|
26%
|
21%
|
28%
|
23%
|
|
21%
|
22%
|
11%
|
13%
|
|
-7%
|
|
24%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total U.S. Other Revenues
|
$359
|
$410
|
$392
|
$429
|
|
$418
|
$415
|
$426
|
$374
|
|
$390
|
|
$1,587
|
|
$1,633
|
YoY Change
|
11%
|
25%
|
15%
|
22%
|
|
16%
|
1%
|
9%
|
-12%
|
|
-7%
|
|
19%
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total U.S. Revenues
|
$9,972
|
$12,898
|
$13,518
|
$15,089
|
|
$12,546
|
$15,890
|
$15,294
|
$17,030
|
|
$11,177
|
|
$51,477
|
|
$60,760
|
YoY Change
|
36%
|
26%
|
30%
|
22%
|
|
26%
|
23%
|
13%
|
13%
|
|
-11%
|
|
29%
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total International Revenues
|
$180
|
$354
|
$219
|
$546
|
|
$182
|
$682
|
$706
|
$326
|
|
$299
|
|
$1,299
|
|
$1,896
|
YoY Change
|
36%
|
325%
|
137%
|
101%
|
|
1%
|
93%
|
222%
|
-40%
|
|
64%
|
|
124%
|
|
46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
$10,152
|
$13,252
|
$13,737
|
$15,635
|
|
$12,728
|
$16,572
|
$16,000
|
$17,356
|
|
$11,476
|
|
$52,776
|
|
$62,656
|
YoY Change
|
35%
|
29%
|
31%
|
24%
|
|
25%
|
25%
|
16%
|
11%
|
|
-10%
|
|
31%
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
Operating and Financial Metrics
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
FY
|
|
FY
|
Active Installed Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active Installed Base - Beginning of Period
|
752
|
781
|
816
|
858
|
|
907
|
931
|
976
|
1,032
|
|
1,085
|
|
752
|
|
907
|
Active Installed Base - End of Period
|
781
|
816
|
858
|
907
|
|
931
|
976
|
1,032
|
1,085
|
|
1,119
|
|
907
|
|
1,085
|
Total NeuroStar Systems Sold (4)
|
24
|
43
|
47
|
61
|
|
43
|
61
|
68
|
78
|
|
38
|
|
175
|
|
250
|
YoY Change
|
71%
|
72%
|
57%
|
53%
|
|
79%
|
42%
|
45%
|
28%
|
|
-12%
|
|
61%
|
|
43%
|
Averge Revenue Per Active System ($) (4)
|
$9,627
|
$11,421
|
$11,297
|
$11,549
|
|
$9,678
|
$11,651
|
$10,504
|
$10,895
|
|
$7,551
|
|
$46,924
|
|
$45,337
|
YoY Change
|
8%
|
4%
|
8%
|
4%
|
|
1%
|
2%
|
-7%
|
-6%
|
|
-22%
|
|
7%
|
|
-3%
-
= Revenue from Capital Sales and Sales Type Leases
-
= Revenue derived from Operating Lease revenue during the period
-
= Primarily includes revenue derived from Treatment Coils in US
-
= Includes all systems sold during the period, both as Capital Sales or Sales Type Leases
-
= Total Treatment Session Revenue / Active Installed Base (End of Prior Period)
Disclaimer
Neuronetics Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:38:08 UTC
|
|
|
|
|
