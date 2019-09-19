Neurosoft S A : Board of Directors of Neurosoft approves 2019 1st Semester Results – 19/09/2019

Log in
NEUROSOFT S A

(NRST)
Board of Directors of Neurosoft approves 2019 1st Semester Results – 19/09/2019

09/19/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Iraklio, Attica, September 19th, 2019

Press Release

BoD of Neurosoft S.A. approves 2019 1st Semester Results

2019 1st Semester Results:

  • Consolidated revenues €7.23 million (€6.24 million in 2018)
  • Gross profit€ 0.50 million (€0.25 million in 2018)
  • EBITDA€ (0.365) million (€ (0.52) million in 2018)
  • Profit before income taxes € (1.36) million (€ (1.25) million in 2018)
  • Net Profit€ (1.30) million (€ (1.05) million in 2018)
  • Net Financial Position is cash positive and amounted to € 0.44 million

Iraklio Attica, 19 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Neurosoft S.A., a fully intergrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, met today and approved the first half year results ended 30 June 2019, including the results for its subsidiaries Neurosoft Cyprus Ltd., Neurosoft Romania Srl, Neurosoft Cyber and Analytics Ltd. Neurosoft, traded on Milan's AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), has Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser.

Commenting on the Group's half year results, Neurosoft CEO Epameinondas Paschalidis said: "During the 1sthalf of 2019 we achieved a remarkable 16% revenue growth. All actions undertaken the previous years accelerated and led as expected to a continuous improvement in revenues. Despite the challenging conditions of our home market, we 've managed to strengthen our position in both Fintech and Cyber Security Operations sectors. Neurosoft stepped into new industries and established promising co-operations with major clients. In the international field we 've been constant with our strategic business plan. We invested significantly in our extroversion and empowered our presence in the UAE and MENA region by acquiring Daedalus Technologies FZCO, a technology provider with a focus in the financial services market operating in the territory. This venture is fully aligned with the lifecycle of our sales effort that enters into the stage of maturity. Therefore, we are preparing our infrastructure to serve forthcoming projects that require local presence. Our strict focus on the strategic goals was proved fruitful in terms of revenues, during the next years we anticipate the positive impact in the bottom line, too."

It is worth noticing that since 2019 Neurosoft has applied IFRS 16. As a result, the Group and the Company recognised rights-of-use assets and lease liabilities of € 1,2 million related to leases of buildings and transportation means. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated.

Neurosoft's consolidated half year revenues were €7.23 million, while during the 1H 2018 the revenues were €6.24

million. Company's commercial transformation plan was completed and the "Go-to-market" strategy has already

proved the positive impact anticipated. Moreover, the reorganization of the sales department, the reinforcement of

the Sales team and the establishment of new reselling channels in the Fintech and CSO sectors yield a strong return.

The company's gross profit for the first half of 2019 was € 0.50 million, also due to the strategic decision of the company

to merge its two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics" into one, under the name "Fintech &

Analytics, created economies of scale and significantly contributed to the positive result.

The EBITDA amounted to € (0.365) million, driven by top-line growth and the effective cost containment actions.

The profit before income taxes amounted to € (1.36) million as a result of the effect created by the internally generated

intangible asset.

It is worth noticing that during the 1st semester of 2019 the company increased the cash flows from operating activities

and invested back in the operational infrastructure.

Changes in Group segments during the 1st semester 2019

During the 1st Semester of 2019, the Company, in accordance with the Strategic Business Plan for 2019-2021, reorganized the business segments. More specifically, Neurosoft merged two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics", into one, under the name "Fintech & Analytics". This course of action is considered an efficient way to improve market penetration and increase business, as the Company shall fully exploit the continuous investment plan in R&D and shall create economies of scale.

The objective of this decision is to align the resources, as well as, the product portfolios of the sectors and to pursue large scale organization with high-volume business transactions for which the advanced methodologies and technologies such as Blockchain an IoT is not an industry trend but a mandatory feature of their operational framework.

The Group's and Company's operations are divided into three segments:

  1. Fintech and Analytics
  2. Cyber Security Operations
  3. Systems Engineering

**********

Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the AIM Italia market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus, UAE and UK.

Business areas covered by Neurosoft:

  • Fintech& Analytics: Design and development of a unique ecosystem for Sales & Supply Chain Finance Operators with fully customized Business Intelligence & Risk Management modules using topnotch technologies such as BlockChain and IoT. In an ever-changing financial landscape where the need for liquidity is overwhelming, our almost 20-year experience in the field is transformed into valuable solutions that meet your day-to-day financing demands
  • Cyber Security: Provision of high-end Cyber Security solutions and services and development of innovative security products. In a world of viruses, malwares, and hacktivists, Neurosoft has compiled a suite of practical and technologically advanced tools and methods to significantly enhance the protection of your mission-critical data
  • Systems Engineering: Design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale ICT infrastructure solutions for Operators of Critical Networks and Critical National Infrastructure Stakeholders. Our vast experience in complex projects makes Neurosoft the ideal partner for any ICT infrastructure requirement

The company is committed to client impact, continuous investments in R&D, innovation, adoption of advanced methodologies and well-known international standards (ISO9001 & 27001, OHSAS18001, OWASP). It demonstrates a track record of successful local & international group (multi-country) installations & continuous technical support, always on time - on budget - on spec.

In 2019, Neurosoft was nominated ORACLE - Partner of the Year Innovation for CEE.

As of today, Banca Intermobiliare SpA is Neurosoft's Nominated Adviser for the AIM Italia market.

Press release available on www.neurosoft.gr

For further information please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Neurosoft S.A. |ir@neurosoft.gr| T: +30 2106855061

NOMAD

Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e GestioniS.p.A.| corporatefinance@bancaintermobiliare.com

T:+39 0299968111

INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

Note

01.01-

01.01-

01.01-

01.01-

30.06.2019

30.06.2018*

30.06.2019

30.06.2018*

Revenue

4

7,231,605

6,237,605

7,231,605

6,204,405

Cost of services

5

(6,726,455)

(5,981,770)

(6,706,863)

(5,969,380)

Gross profit

505,150

255,835

524,742

235,025

Selling and distribution expenses

5

(1,207,312)

(612,244)

(1,203,796)

(612,244)

Administrative expenses

5

(689,893)

(1,094,203)

(687,883)

(1,071,427)

Other income

84,843

227,052

84,843

227,052

Operating loss

(1,307,211)

(1,223,560)

(1,282,094)

(1,221,594)

Financial income

6

142

164

142

164

Financial costs

6

(49,466)

(23,176)

(48,461)

(21,212)

Loss before income taxes

(1,356,535)

(1,246,572)

(1,330,412)

(1,242,642)

Income taxes

7

53,214

193,986

53,214

193,986

Net loss for the period (A)

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Other comprehensive income (B)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss after tax

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Total comprehensive loss for the

Equity holders of the parent

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(1,303,321)

(1,052,586)

(1,277,198)

(1,048,656)

Total weighted number of ordinary

25,584,594

25,584,594

25,584,594

25,584,594

Adjusted weighted average number of

25,584,594

25,584,594

25,584,594

25,584,594

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

(0.0509)

(0.0411)

(0.0499)

(0.0410)

  • The Group and the Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated (note 2.3).

INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

Note

30.06.2019

31.12.2018*

30.06.2019

31.12.2018*

ASSETS

Non - current assets

Intangible assets

10

4,331,642

4,703,920

4,331,642

4,703,920

Property, plant & equipment

9

1,709,851

493,509

1,709,851

493,509

Investments in subsidiaries

8

-

-

813,501

813,501

Other non - current assets

153,293

98,911

153,293

98,911

6,194,785

5,296,340

7,008,286

6,109,841

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

12

2,458,954

2,784,254

2,193,331

2,768,679

Restricted cash

2,259

2,259

2,259

2,259

Inventories

834,278

807,595

834,278

807,595

Trade receivables

11

2,719,004

3,938,547

2,720,734

3,905,296

Other current assets

11

1,244,901

441,417

1,366,758

592,114

7,259,395

7,974,072

7,117,360

8,075,943

Total assets

13,454,181

13,270,411

14,125,646

14,185,784

EQUITY

Attributable to shareholders of the

Share capital

13

8,954,608

8,954,608

8,954,608

8,954,608

Share premium

600,000

600,000

600,000

600,000

Reserves

377,638

377,638

377,638

377,638

Retained earnings

(2,969,053)

(1,665,733)

(2,021,264)

(744,066)

6,963,193

8,266,513

7,910,982

9,188,180

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Long-termborrowings

1,420,233

572,635

1,420,233

572,635

Deferred tax liabilities

916,244

969,458

916,244

969,458

Employee benefit plans

229,838

205,526

229,838

205,526

Provisions

54,336

54,336

54,336

54,336

2,620,651

1,801,955

2,620,651

1,801,955

Current liabilities

Short-termborrowings

601,394

271,622

601,394

271,622

Trade payables

14

1,775,313

1,618,647

1,772,094

1,629,948

Tax liabilities

15

247,225

637,856

247,684

637,856

Other current liabilities

14

1,246,404

673,818

972,840

656,223

3,870,337

3,201,943

3,594,013

3,195,649

Total liabilities

6,490,988

5,003,897

6,214,664

4,997,604

Total equity & liabilities

13,454,181

13,270,411

14,125,646

14,185,784

  • The Group and the Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated (note 2.3).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Neurosoft SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 17:51:03 UTC
