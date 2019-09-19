Neurosoft S A : Board of Directors of Neurosoft approves 2019 1st Semester Results – 19/09/2019
09/19/2019 | 01:52pm EDT
Iraklio, Attica, September 19th, 2019
Press Release
BoD of Neurosoft S.A. approves 2019 1st Semester Results
2019 1st Semester Results:
Consolidated revenues €7.23 million (€6.24 million in 2018)
Gross profit€ 0.50 million (€0.25 million in 2018)
EBITDA€ (0.365) million (€ (0.52) million in 2018)
Profit before income taxes € (1.36) million (€ (1.25) million in 2018)
Net Profit€ (1.30) million (€ (1.05) million in 2018)
Net Financial Position is cash positive and amounted to € 0.44 million
Iraklio Attica, 19 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Neurosoft S.A., a fully intergrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, met today and approved the first half year results ended 30 June 2019, including the results for its subsidiaries Neurosoft Cyprus Ltd., Neurosoft Romania Srl, Neurosoft Cyber and Analytics Ltd. Neurosoft, traded on Milan's AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), has Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser.
Commenting on the Group's half year results, Neurosoft CEO Epameinondas Paschalidis said: "During the 1sthalf of 2019 we achieved a remarkable 16% revenue growth. All actions undertaken the previous years accelerated and led as expected to a continuous improvement in revenues. Despite the challenging conditions of our home market, we 've managed to strengthen our position in both Fintech and Cyber Security Operations sectors. Neurosoft stepped into new industries and established promising co-operations with major clients. In the international field we 've been constant with our strategic business plan. We invested significantly in our extroversion and empowered our presence in the UAE and MENA region by acquiring Daedalus Technologies FZCO, a technology provider with a focus in the financial services market operating in the territory. This venture is fully aligned with the lifecycle of our sales effort that enters into the stage of maturity. Therefore, we are preparing our infrastructure to serve forthcoming projects that require local presence. Our strict focus on the strategic goals was proved fruitful in terms of revenues, during the next years we anticipate the positive impact in the bottom line, too."
It is worth noticing that since 2019 Neurosoft has applied IFRS 16. As a result, the Group and the Company recognised rights-of-use assets and lease liabilities of € 1,2 million related to leases of buildings and transportation means. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated.
Neurosoft's consolidated half year revenues were €7.23 million, while during the 1H 2018 the revenues were €6.24
million. Company's commercial transformation plan was completed and the "Go-to-market" strategy has already
proved the positive impact anticipated. Moreover, the reorganization of the sales department, the reinforcement of
the Sales team and the establishment of new reselling channels in the Fintech and CSO sectors yield a strong return.
The company's gross profit for the first half of 2019 was € 0.50 million, also due to the strategic decision of the company
to merge its two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics" into one, under the name "Fintech &
Analytics, created economies of scale and significantly contributed to the positive result.
The EBITDA amounted to € (0.365) million, driven by top-line growth and the effective cost containment actions.
The profit before income taxes amounted to € (1.36) million as a result of the effect created by the internally generated
intangible asset.
It is worth noticing that during the 1st semester of 2019 the company increased the cash flows from operating activities
and invested back in the operational infrastructure.
Changes in Group segments during the 1st semester 2019
During the 1st Semester of 2019, the Company, in accordance with the Strategic Business Plan for 2019-2021, reorganized the business segments. More specifically, Neurosoft merged two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics", into one, under the name "Fintech & Analytics". This course of action is considered an efficient way to improve market penetration and increase business, as the Company shall fully exploit the continuous investment plan in R&D and shall create economies of scale.
The objective of this decision is to align the resources, as well as, the product portfolios of the sectors and to pursue large scale organization with high-volume business transactions for which the advanced methodologies and technologies such as Blockchain an IoT is not an industry trend but a mandatory feature of their operational framework.
The Group's and Company's operations are divided into three segments:
Fintech and Analytics
Cyber Security Operations
Systems Engineering
**********
Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the AIM Italia market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus, UAE and UK.
Business areas covered by Neurosoft:
Fintech& Analytics: Design and development of a unique ecosystem for Sales & Supply Chain Finance Operators with fully customized Business Intelligence & Risk Management modules using topnotch technologies such as BlockChain and IoT. In an ever-changing financial landscape where the need for liquidity is overwhelming, our almost 20-year experience in the field is transformed into valuable solutions that meet your day-to-day financing demands
Cyber Security: Provision of high-end Cyber Security solutions and services and development of innovative security products. In a world of viruses, malwares, and hacktivists, Neurosoft has compiled a suite of practical and technologically advanced tools and methods to significantly enhance the protection of your mission-critical data
Systems Engineering: Design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale ICT infrastructure solutions for Operators of Critical Networks and Critical National Infrastructure Stakeholders. Our vast experience in complex projects makes Neurosoft the ideal partner for any ICT infrastructure requirement
The company is committed to client impact, continuous investments in R&D, innovation, adoption of advanced methodologies and well-known international standards (ISO9001 & 27001, OHSAS18001, OWASP). It demonstrates a track record of successful local & international group (multi-country) installations & continuous technical support, always on time - on budget - on spec.
In 2019, Neurosoft was nominated ORACLE - Partner of the Year Innovation for CEE.
As of today, Banca Intermobiliare SpA is Neurosoft's Nominated Adviser for the AIM Italia market.
INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
Note
01.01-
01.01-
01.01-
01.01-
30.06.2019
30.06.2018*
30.06.2019
30.06.2018*
Revenue
4
7,231,605
6,237,605
7,231,605
6,204,405
Cost of services
5
(6,726,455)
(5,981,770)
(6,706,863)
(5,969,380)
Gross profit
505,150
255,835
524,742
235,025
Selling and distribution expenses
5
(1,207,312)
(612,244)
(1,203,796)
(612,244)
Administrative expenses
5
(689,893)
(1,094,203)
(687,883)
(1,071,427)
Other income
84,843
227,052
84,843
227,052
Operating loss
(1,307,211)
(1,223,560)
(1,282,094)
(1,221,594)
Financial income
6
142
164
142
164
Financial costs
6
(49,466)
(23,176)
(48,461)
(21,212)
Loss before income taxes
(1,356,535)
(1,246,572)
(1,330,412)
(1,242,642)
Income taxes
7
53,214
193,986
53,214
193,986
Net loss for the period (A)
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Other comprehensive income (B)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss after tax
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Total comprehensive loss for the
Equity holders of the parent
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(1,303,321)
(1,052,586)
(1,277,198)
(1,048,656)
Total weighted number of ordinary
25,584,594
25,584,594
25,584,594
25,584,594
Adjusted weighted average number of
25,584,594
25,584,594
25,584,594
25,584,594
Loss per share (basic and diluted)
(0.0509)
(0.0411)
(0.0499)
(0.0410)
The Group and the Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated (note 2.3).
INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
Note
30.06.2019
31.12.2018*
30.06.2019
31.12.2018*
ASSETS
Non - current assets
Intangible assets
10
4,331,642
4,703,920
4,331,642
4,703,920
Property, plant & equipment
9
1,709,851
493,509
1,709,851
493,509
Investments in subsidiaries
8
-
-
813,501
813,501
Other non - current assets
153,293
98,911
153,293
98,911
6,194,785
5,296,340
7,008,286
6,109,841
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
12
2,458,954
2,784,254
2,193,331
2,768,679
Restricted cash
2,259
2,259
2,259
2,259
Inventories
834,278
807,595
834,278
807,595
Trade receivables
11
2,719,004
3,938,547
2,720,734
3,905,296
Other current assets
11
1,244,901
441,417
1,366,758
592,114
7,259,395
7,974,072
7,117,360
8,075,943
Total assets
13,454,181
13,270,411
14,125,646
14,185,784
EQUITY
Attributable to shareholders of the
Share capital
13
8,954,608
8,954,608
8,954,608
8,954,608
Share premium
600,000
600,000
600,000
600,000
Reserves
377,638
377,638
377,638
377,638
Retained earnings
(2,969,053)
(1,665,733)
(2,021,264)
(744,066)
6,963,193
8,266,513
7,910,982
9,188,180
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Long-termborrowings
1,420,233
572,635
1,420,233
572,635
Deferred tax liabilities
916,244
969,458
916,244
969,458
Employee benefit plans
229,838
205,526
229,838
205,526
Provisions
54,336
54,336
54,336
54,336
2,620,651
1,801,955
2,620,651
1,801,955
Current liabilities
Short-termborrowings
601,394
271,622
601,394
271,622
Trade payables
14
1,775,313
1,618,647
1,772,094
1,629,948
Tax liabilities
15
247,225
637,856
247,684
637,856
Other current liabilities
14
1,246,404
673,818
972,840
656,223
3,870,337
3,201,943
3,594,013
3,195,649
Total liabilities
6,490,988
5,003,897
6,214,664
4,997,604
Total equity & liabilities
13,454,181
13,270,411
14,125,646
14,185,784
The Group and the Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated (note 2.3).
