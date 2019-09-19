Neurosoft S A : Board of Directors of Neurosoft approves 2019 1st Semester Results – 19/09/2019

It is worth noticing that since 2019 Neurosoft has applied IFRS 16. As a result, the Group and the Company recognised rights-of-use assets and lease liabilities of € 1,2 million related to leases of buildings and transportation means. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated.

Commenting on the Group's half year results, Neurosoft CEO Epameinondas Paschalidis said: "During the 1sthalf of 2019 we achieved a remarkable 16% revenue growth. All actions undertaken the previous years accelerated and led as expected to a continuous improvement in revenues. Despite the challenging conditions of our home market, we 've managed to strengthen our position in both Fintech and Cyber Security Operations sectors. Neurosoft stepped into new industries and established promising co-operations with major clients. In the international field we 've been constant with our strategic business plan. We invested significantly in our extroversion and empowered our presence in the UAE and MENA region by acquiring Daedalus Technologies FZCO, a technology provider with a focus in the financial services market operating in the territory. This venture is fully aligned with the lifecycle of our sales effort that enters into the stage of maturity. Therefore, we are preparing our infrastructure to serve forthcoming projects that require local presence. Our strict focus on the strategic goals was proved fruitful in terms of revenues, during the next years we anticipate the positive impact in the bottom line, too."

Iraklio Attica, 19 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Neurosoft S.A., a fully intergrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, met today and approved the first half year results ended 30 June 2019, including the results for its subsidiaries Neurosoft Cyprus Ltd., Neurosoft Romania Srl, Neurosoft Cyber and Analytics Ltd. Neurosoft, traded on Milan's AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), has Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser.

Net Financial Position is cash positive and amounted to € 0.44 million

Neurosoft's consolidated half year revenues were €7.23 million, while during the 1H 2018 the revenues were €6.24

million. Company's commercial transformation plan was completed and the "Go-to-market" strategy has already

proved the positive impact anticipated. Moreover, the reorganization of the sales department, the reinforcement of

the Sales team and the establishment of new reselling channels in the Fintech and CSO sectors yield a strong return.

The company's gross profit for the first half of 2019 was € 0.50 million, also due to the strategic decision of the company

to merge its two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics" into one, under the name "Fintech &

Analytics, created economies of scale and significantly contributed to the positive result.

The EBITDA amounted to € (0.365) million, driven by top-line growth and the effective cost containment actions.

The profit before income taxes amounted to € (1.36) million as a result of the effect created by the internally generated

intangible asset.

It is worth noticing that during the 1st semester of 2019 the company increased the cash flows from operating activities

and invested back in the operational infrastructure.

Changes in Group segments during the 1st semester 2019

During the 1st Semester of 2019, the Company, in accordance with the Strategic Business Plan for 2019-2021, reorganized the business segments. More specifically, Neurosoft merged two business pillars, the "Fintech" and the "Gaming Analytics", into one, under the name "Fintech & Analytics". This course of action is considered an efficient way to improve market penetration and increase business, as the Company shall fully exploit the continuous investment plan in R&D and shall create economies of scale.

The objective of this decision is to align the resources, as well as, the product portfolios of the sectors and to pursue large scale organization with high-volume business transactions for which the advanced methodologies and technologies such as Blockchain an IoT is not an industry trend but a mandatory feature of their operational framework.

The Group's and Company's operations are divided into three segments:

Fintech and Analytics Cyber Security Operations Systems Engineering

**********

Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the AIM Italia market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus, UAE and UK.

Business areas covered by Neurosoft: