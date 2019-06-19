Neurosoft S A : Press Release on the Annual General Meeting – 19.06.2019

Press Release Iraklio, Attica, Wednesday 19 June 2019

Annual General Meeting of Neurosoft S.A.

Iraklio Attica, Wednesday, 19 June 2019 - The Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of Neurosoft, a fully integrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, was held today and approved the annual corporate and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2018, as well as the Board of Directors Report (Management Report) and the Auditor's Report for the same fiscal year 2018, as previously deliberated by the Board of Directors on April 4th, 2019 and disclosed to the market through a Press release on the same day.

The Shareholders' Meeting was attended by five (5) shareholders out of six (6) who had initially deposited their shares, either in person or by proxy, representing 21,775,371 shares out of a total of 25,584,594 shares, i.e. 85,11% of the paid-up share capital.

Neurosoft, traded on Milan's AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), has Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser.

Financial Statements of Neurosoft Group as of December 31st , 2018

Consolidated Revenues in 2018 amounted to € 13,78 million (€9,76 million in 2017)

in 2018 amounted to € 13,78 million (€9,76 million in 2017) Gross Profit in 2018 amounted to € 2,41million (€1,73 million in 2017)

in 2018 amounted to € 2,41million (€1,73 million in 2017) EBITDA in 2018 amounted to € 0,81 million (€0,61 million in 2017)

in 2018 amounted to € 0,81 million (€0,61 million in 2017) EBIT in 2018 amounted to € (0,62) million (€ (0,38) million in 2017)

in 2018 amounted to € (0,62) million (€ (0,38) million in 2017) Net Profit in 2018 amounted to € (0,31) million (€ (0,78) million in 2017)

in 2018 amounted to € (0,31) million (€ (0,78) million in 2017) Net Financial Position in 2018 amounted to € 2,22 million (€1,85 million in 2017)

The FY 2018 ended with consolidated revenues equal to € 13,78 million with an outstanding 41% Revenue growth continuing last year's upturn with 12% Revenue growth establishing the Company's market position with even stronger foundations. This significant growth is a result of previous years' company's policy to further invest in research and development to expand sales & marketing activities and in this way to make a robust presence in its