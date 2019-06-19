Neurosoft S A : Press Release on the Annual General Meeting – 19.06.2019

|
Press Release
|
Iraklio, Attica, Wednesday 19 June 2019
Annual General Meeting of Neurosoft S.A.
Iraklio Attica, Wednesday, 19 June 2019 - The Annual Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of Neurosoft, a fully integrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, was held today and approved the annual corporate and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2018, as well as the Board of Directors Report (Management Report) and the Auditor's Report for the same fiscal year 2018, as previously deliberated by the Board of Directors on April 4th, 2019 and disclosed to the market through a Press release on the same day.
The Shareholders' Meeting was attended by five (5) shareholders out of six (6) who had initially deposited their shares, either in person or by proxy, representing 21,775,371 shares out of a total of 25,584,594 shares, i.e. 85,11% of the paid-up share capital.
Neurosoft, traded on Milan's AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), has Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser.
Financial Statements of Neurosoft Group as of December 31st , 2018
-
Consolidated Revenues in 2018 amounted to € 13,78 million (€9,76 million in 2017)
-
Gross Profit in 2018 amounted to € 2,41million (€1,73 million in 2017)
-
EBITDA in 2018 amounted to € 0,81 million (€0,61 million in 2017)
-
EBIT in 2018 amounted to € (0,62) million (€ (0,38) million in 2017)
-
Net Profit in 2018 amounted to € (0,31) million (€ (0,78) million in 2017)
-
Net Financial Position in 2018 amounted to € 2,22 million (€1,85 million in 2017)
The FY 2018 ended with consolidated revenues equal to € 13,78 million with an outstanding 41% Revenue growth continuing last year's upturn with 12% Revenue growth establishing the Company's market position with even stronger foundations. This significant growth is a result of previous years' company's policy to further invest in research and development to expand sales & marketing activities and in this way to make a robust presence in its
areas of interest. This substantial growth rate has also been followed accordingly by the EBITDA with 31% growth, equal to € 0,81 million.
In 2018 the company's manpower reached the number of 204 employees reinforcing in this way its resources. On the other hand, the company adopted a technology plan enhancing the partnership with ORACLE with innovative Blockchain development becoming ORACLE's strategic Blockchain partner in Greece and Cyprus. The company also proceeded to a dynamic exposure adopting a robust marketing plan with various promotional activities. All the above had a very positive impact and gave a boost to the company to penetrate in niche markets in IOT and Block chain sectors. As a spin off result of that the company has operational exposure in Cyprus and Dubai.
In addition, during the fall of 2018 the management of the Company took a strategic decision to withdraw from the international gaming market maintaining though its resources to continue supporting with customized solutions its major shareholder (OPAP SA, through its subsidiaries, OPAP Investment Ltd, OPAP International & OPAP Cyprus), while it reinforced its position and focused in the financial (factoring, block chain) and cyber security sectors. This newly implemented approach has been well received and has already began to be fruitful (see Press Release April 4th, 2019).
The Shareholders' Meeting passed the following resolutions according to the daily agenda items:
-
The shareholders approved the annual corporate and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2018, as well as the Board of Directors Report (Management Report) and the Auditor's Report for the same fiscal year 2018.
-
The shareholders approved the annual financial statements for financial year 2018 and in particular approved no dividend distribution.
-
The Shareholders' Meeting discharged the Directors and the Auditors from any liability related to the results of fiscal year 2018, as well as the annual financial statements of the said fiscal year.
-
The shareholders approved the remuneration payable to the Board of Directors for financial year 2018 and for the first semester of 2019 and pre-approved the remuneration to be paid to the Board of Directors for the second semester of 2019, as well as for the first semester of 2020.
-
The shareholders approved the appointment of the auditing firm "Pricewaterhouse Coopers SA" (PwC) as
Certified Auditors for financial year 2019 (auditing of the financial statements, corporate and consolidated), approving their fees as well.
-
The shareholders granted the permission to the members of the Board of Directors to be a shareholder and/or director of any other company of the Group, and of the companies which are the Company's shareholders, and approved the existing contracts between the Company and its shareholders always in compliance with the applicable regulations and related parties' procedures.
-
The shareholders validated the election of Messrs. Epameinondas Paschlidis and Marin Chladek as Members of the Board of Directors.
8. The Chairman of the General Meeting outlined the goals and prospects of this year and the new projects of the company.
The full text of the resolutions of the annual Ordinary General Meeting can be found on the company's website: www.neurosoft.gr
Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the AIM Italia market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus, UAE and UK.
Business areas covered by Neurosoft:
-
Fintech: Design and development of a unique ecosystem for Sales & Supply Chain Finance Operators with fully customized Business Intelligence & Risk Management modules using topnotch technologies such as BlockChain and IoT. In an ever-changing financial landscape where the need for liquidity is overwhelming, our almost 20-year experience in the field is transformed into valuable solutions that meet your day-to-day financing demands
-
Cyber Security: Provision of high-end Cyber Security solutions and services and development of innovative security products. In a world of viruses, malwares, and hacktivists, Neurosoft has compiled a suite of practical and technologically advanced tools and methods to significantly enhance the protection of your mission-critical data
-
System Engineering: Design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale ICT infrastructure solutions for Operators of Critical Networks and Critical National Infrastructure Stakeholders. Our vast experience in complex projects makes Neurosoft the ideal partner for any ICT infrastructure requirement
The company is committed to client impact, continuous investments in R&D, innovation, adoption of advanced methodologies and well-known international standards (ISO9001 & 27001, OHSAS18001, OWASP). It demonstrates a track record of successful local & international group (multi-country) installations & continuous technical support, always on time - on budget - on spec.
In 2019, Neurosoft was nominated ORACLE - Partner of the Year Innovation for CEE.
As of today, Banca Intermobiliare S.p.A. is Neurosoft's Nominated Adviser for the AIM Italia market.
