Ellis Martin Report with Neurotrope's (NASDAQ:NTRP) Dr. Daniel Alkon: Reversing Alzheimer's Disease.

08/18/2019 | 10:50pm EDT
Neurotrope's (NASDAQ:NTRP) Dr. Daniel Alkon: Reversing Alzheimer's Disease.

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an exclusive conversation pertinent to the world of the disruptive disease called Alzheimers. Can this dreadful malady be reversed offering hope to victims and their families? Can neurons in the brain be regrown?

Is there a cure for Alzheimers? And what about stroke victims or those afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis? An American biotech company called Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) believes it has this proprietary platform technology with a natural compound from the depths of the ocean that they've developed called Bryostatin.

Dr. Alkon has served as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Neurotrope since September 2016. A leader in the field, Dr. Alkon comes to Neurotrope after 30 years directing programs on the molecular basis of associative memory at the National Neurologic Institute of NIH, and another 15 years as the Founding Scientific Director of the Blanchette Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute where he and his team developed neurorestorative therapeutics for degenerative disorders of the central nervous system.

He also served as the Toyota Chair of Neurodegenerative Diseases and Professor of Neurology at West Virginia University before joining Neurotrope. An internationally recognized pioneer in research on brain-based neural networks, the molecular basis of memory, and degenerative brain disorders, he has authored hundreds of scientific articles as well as several books, including Memory Traces in the Brain by Cambridge University Press, and the popular book Memory's Voice by Harper Collins.

To view the report, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98789/neurotrope



About Neurotrope:

Neurotrope is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging Bryostatin-1 and its analogues to discover and develop targeted therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and developmental disorders. Our experience and passion for novel drug therapies have enabled us to develop a pipeline that includes various treatment approaches for serious and difficult-to-treat diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Neurotrope
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Robert Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer
(973) 242-0005x101
rweinstein@neurotropebioscience.com
www.neurotrope.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
