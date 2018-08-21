Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB    NTP   SE0002575340

NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB (NTP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical : AB Interim Report January - June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:06am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Important events January-June 2018

  • NeuroVive out-licenses targeted LHON therapy to BridgeBio Pharma's new subsidiary Fortify Therapeutics. The agreement has a total potential value of approximately $60 million USD including any royalties.
  • NeuroVive conducts a preferential rights issue.
  • NeuroVive and Yungjin reports positive KL1333 phase I clinical study results paving the way for further clinical development.
  • KL1333 receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of mitochondrial diseases.
  • NeuroVive initiates collaboration with leading US TBI research organization TRACK-TBI, a network of world-leading TBI clinicians and researchers.
  • Annual General Meeting in Lund, April 27.

Financials second quarter (April-June 2018)

  • Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)
  • Other operating income: SEK 1,278,000 (88,000)
  • Loss before tax: SEK -25,481,000 (-22,256,000)
  • Loss per share:* SEK -0,40 (-0,45)
  • Diluted loss per share:** SEK -0,40 (-0,45)

Financials first six months (January-June 2018)

  • Net revenues: SEK 0 (27,000)
  • Other operating income: SEK 1,452,000 (152,000)
  • Loss before tax: SEK -38,534,000 (-43,646,000)
  • Loss per share:* SEK -0,61 (-0,79)
  • Diluted loss per share:** SEK -0,61 (-0,79)

* Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares before dilution at the end of the period.

** Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares after dilution at the end of the period.

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CEST on 21 August 2018.

For more information please contact:
Erik Kinnman
CEO
+46(0)46-275-62-20
ir@neurovive.com

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
Medicon Village
SE-223 81 Lund
Sweden
Tel: +46(0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)
info@neurovive.com 

www.neurovive.com

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®) and one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases. The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for genetic mitochondrial disorders, cancer and NASH. The company advances drugs for rare diseases through clinical development into the market. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/neurovive-pharmaceutical/r/neurovive-pharmaceutical-ab-interim-report-january---june-2018,c2596516

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/6574/2596516/894800.pdf

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Interim report January â€" June 2018

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurovive-pharmaceutical-ab-interim-report-january--june-2018-300699998.html

SOURCE NeuroVive Pharmaceutical


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL A
09:06aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : AB Interim Report January - June 2018
PR
08:31aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB : Interim report January - June 2018
AQ
07/10NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : genetic mitochondrial disease drug candidate KL1333 m..
AQ
07/06NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : genetic mitochondrial disease drug candidate KL1333 m..
PU
07/06NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : genetic mitochondrial disease drug candidate KL1333 m..
AQ
07/03NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : TBI project NeuroSTAT experimental efficacy data publ..
AQ
06/28NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL) : report from EGM
PU
06/28NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : TBI project NeuroSTAT experimental efficacy data publ..
PU
06/28NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : TBI project NeuroSTAT experimental efficacy data publ..
AQ
06/21NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : out-licenses targeted LHON therapy to BridgeBio Pharm..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.