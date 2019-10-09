NeuroVive - Capital Markets Day today at 1:30 p.m. CEST/7:30 a.m. EST.

Lund, Sweden, 9 October 2019,NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB(Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), holds today, on October 9, 2019, a Capital Markets Day for analysts, investors and media.

The program includes an overview of the company's operations and strategy with deeper descriptions of the key projects, the company's external collaborations and the regulatory path towards market approval. Furthermore, an overview is made of the commercial potential of the projects as well as the progress of business development work.

The day will start with registration from 1:30 p.m. CEST. The program starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST and ends with refreshments and mingle at 5:00 p.m. CEST. The Capital Markets Day will take place at the IVA Conference Center's Wallenberg Hall at Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm.

Agenda:

2:00 p.mWelcome by Moderator Lars Frick and CEO Erik Kinnman.

2:05 p.mMagnus Persson - Associate Professor in physiology, private equity investor and Director of the Board - gives his view of why investments in pharmaceutical development within rare diseases are highly interesting.

2:30 p.mDr Amel Karaa - Massachusetts General Hospital - international expert in primary mitochondrial diseases, describes the unmet medical need and the research development within the field.

3:00 p.mCEO Erik Kinnman presents NeuroVive's updated strategy, the portfolio, and describes the background.

3:30 p.mCoffee break:Take the opportunity to ask questions.

4:00 p.mCMO Magnus Hansson and CSO Eskil Elmér give a closer description of the company's central projects and the external collaborations.

4:30 p.mMatilda Hugerth - Director Clinical & Regulatory Affairs - describes orphan drugs and their regulatory path to market.

5:00 p.mConclusions followed by mingle and refreshments.

The Capital Markets Day will be moderated by Lars Frick of the equities publication Börsveckan. The written presentations will be in English, and the lectures will mainly be held in Swedish.

The program will be available on NeuroVive's website after the event. There will also be a live webcast via https://tv.streamfabriken.com/neurovive-cmd-2019.

