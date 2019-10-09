Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB    NVP   SE0002575340

NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB

(NVP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NeuroVive – Capital Markets Day today at 1:30 p.m. CEST/7:30 a.m. EST.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:26am EDT

NeuroVive - Capital Markets Day today at 1:30 p.m. CEST/7:30 a.m. EST.

Lund, Sweden, 9 October 2019,NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB(Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), holds today, on October 9, 2019, a Capital Markets Day for analysts, investors and media.

The program includes an overview of the company's operations and strategy with deeper descriptions of the key projects, the company's external collaborations and the regulatory path towards market approval. Furthermore, an overview is made of the commercial potential of the projects as well as the progress of business development work.

The day will start with registration from 1:30 p.m. CEST. The program starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST and ends with refreshments and mingle at 5:00 p.m. CEST. The Capital Markets Day will take place at the IVA Conference Center's Wallenberg Hall at Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm.

Agenda:

2:00 p.mWelcome by Moderator Lars Frick and CEO Erik Kinnman.

2:05 p.mMagnus Persson - Associate Professor in physiology, private equity investor and Director of the Board - gives his view of why investments in pharmaceutical development within rare diseases are highly interesting.

2:30 p.mDr Amel Karaa - Massachusetts General Hospital - international expert in primary mitochondrial diseases, describes the unmet medical need and the research development within the field.

3:00 p.mCEO Erik Kinnman presents NeuroVive's updated strategy, the portfolio, and describes the background.

3:30 p.mCoffee break:Take the opportunity to ask questions.

4:00 p.mCMO Magnus Hansson and CSO Eskil Elmér give a closer description of the company's central projects and the external collaborations.

4:30 p.mMatilda Hugerth - Director Clinical & Regulatory Affairs - describes orphan drugs and their regulatory path to market.

5:00 p.mConclusions followed by mingle and refreshments.

The Capital Markets Day will be moderated by Lars Frick of the equities publication Börsveckan. The written presentations will be in English, and the lectures will mainly be held in Swedish.

The program will be available on NeuroVive's website after the event. There will also be a live webcast via https://tv.streamfabriken.com/neurovive-cmd-2019.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CEST on 9 October 2019.

For more information please contact: Catharina Johansson, CFO, IR & Communications +46(0)46-27562 21, ir@neurovive.com

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)- the mitochondrial medicine company. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap, under the ticker symbol NVP. The share is also traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc market in the US. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTC: NEVPF) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NEVPF/quote

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Medicon Village,SE-22381 Lund, Sweden Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 20 (switchboard) info@neurovive.com,www.neurovive.com

For news subscription, please visithttp://www.neurovive.com/press-releases/subscription-page/

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury is another clinical phase project. The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for mitochondrial myopathy, NASH and cancer. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licensed to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for the development of a local treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)- the mitochondrial medicine company. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap, under the ticker symbol NVP. The share is also traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc market in the US. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTC: NEVPF) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NEVPF/quote

Disclaimer

Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL A
03:26aNEUROVIVE &NDASH; CAPITAL MARKETS DA : 30 p.m. CEST/7:30 a.m. EST.
PU
02:31aNEUROVIVE - CAPITAL MARKETS DAY TODA : 30 p.m. CEST/7:30 a.m. EST.
AQ
08/21NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : to host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 9 October..
AQ
08/21NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB : Interim Report January - June 2019
AQ
08/20SAVE THE DATE : NeuroVive to host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 9 October,..
AQ
07/27NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : NeuroSTAT project receives FDA Fast Track designation
AQ
07/04NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : initiates second part of its ongoing KL1333 Phase Ia/..
AQ
06/20NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : Newsletter June 2019
AQ
05/21NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB : Interim Report January - March 2019
AQ
05/10NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : IND for clinical development of NeuroSTAT approved by..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 0,53 M
EBIT 2019 -91,3 M
Net income 2019 -95,9 M
Finance 2019 47,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,38x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,86x
EV / Sales2019 440x
EV / Sales2020 613x
Capitalization 282 M
Chart NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB
Duration : Period :
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,70  SEK
Last Close Price 1,52  SEK
Spread / Highest target 190%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Kinnman Chief Executive Officer
David Laskow-Pooley Chairman
Catharina Jz Johansson Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Eskil Elmér Chief Scientific Officer & VP-Discovery
Magnus Hansson Chief Medical Officer & VP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB21.43%28
GILEAD SCIENCES-1.37%79 445
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.83%44 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.67%31 055
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.62.14%19 652
GENMAB24.68%12 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group