NEUTRA CORP
Latest Move Towards Acquisition Gives Neutra Corp. a Strong Retail Brand Identity in Booming Hemp CBD Market

07/26/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Sugar Land, TX, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is continuing its recent run of growth and expansion, this time inking an important letter of intent (LOI) with Vivis, an emerging retail brand of hemp-based health and nutritional products.

“This acquisition will give Neutra Corp. an even stronger market presence with an established brand already recognized for superiority,” said President Sydney Jim. “Vivis’ hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol) products are third-party certified as containment-free and of consistent quality and potency. Consumers are increasingly looking for this certification when they buy hemp-based CBD products. With Vivis as the new retail face of Neutra, we’re expecting greater interest in the other products we’re bringing to market.”

The past eight months have seen Neutra Corp. make steady strides in its ongoing bid to capture market share in the rapidly growing hemp-derived CBD market. The respected Hemp Business Journal has predicted sales of hemp-based products could reach $22 billion within three years. In comparison, the same market posted sales of $390 million last year, the publication reported.

Our Chief Executive Officer and Principal Stockholder, Sydney Jim is one of the founders of VIVIS. Neutra Corp. will be able to acquire VIVIS at a discount to relative market value.

CBD is a natural, multi-purpose hemp extracted compound that offers a wide range of health and wellness benefits. Users report relief from anxiety, lessening the effects of seizures, slowing of neurodegenerative disorders, pain relief, and alleviation of certain cancer treatment side effects. 

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT 

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that’s bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers.  One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Sydney Jim President, CEO, CFO, CAO, Secretary & Director
Laura Vassallo-Lee Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEUTRA CORP0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.57%344 573
PFIZER-1.74%238 117
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.48%228 835
ROCHE HOLDING10.19%228 835
NOVARTIS24.44%213 058
