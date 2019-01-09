Log in
Nevada Clean Magnesium : Extends Financing

01/09/2019 | 08:44pm EST

Tickers: PINX:MLYFF, XTSX:NVM
Tags: Mining

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / January 9, 2019 - Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc. (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYFF) (the 'Company') announces that it has requested a 30-day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange for its current non-brokered private placement. The Company confirms that there is no material undisclosed information. The extension is subject to TSX-V approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To Reach Nevada Clean Magnesium Please Contact:

John Ulmer, Investor Relations at (778) 994-6453

For additional information please visit our website at http://www.nevadacmi.comor view our profile at http://www.sedar.com.

You may also follow us on Facebook, Twitteror LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:43:02 UTC
