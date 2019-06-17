Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nevada Copper Corp    NCU   CA64128F1099

NEVADA COPPER CORP

(NCU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nevada Copper Announces AGM Results; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”), held on Monday, June 17th in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 467,658,284 common shares of the Company attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy, representing 70.65% of the total 661,933,584 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project remains on target to commence production in Q4, 2019.

Construction Progress Update

Recent drone and time lapse footage of construction activity can be found in our latest video update.

The Company’s Underground Mine development is proceeding well with production expected to commence in Q4, 2019:

  • Total Lateral development has now advanced 4,400 feet on both levels and has reached the bottom of the East North ventilation shaft
  • Alimak infrastructure has been installed and the Alimak has advanced vertically 78 feet
  • Three new mining fronts have commenced: central ramp system, upper coarse ore bin (COB) access and upper geotechnical test stope access
  • From the 2770 level, the team is advancing the COB lower excavations and advancing the lower access toward the geotechnical test stope

East North ventilation shaft vertical development has advanced over 920 feet

Surface infrastructure and processing equipment are advancing to plan:

  • Sag Mill is now being constructed with both shells and heads installed
  • Ball Mill heads, shells and trunions are installed
  • Vertical Mill is set on its foundation 
  • Fresh water tank is completed
  • 120 kV substation is advanced well and conduit is being installed
  • Structural steel has advanced four stories and elevated concrete floors are being installed  
  • Tailings filter press and air compressor foundations are complete
  • Lining of the dry stack tailings cell one is complete
  • Thickened tailings tank is nearly complete

Further construction update details, including recent photos, can be found on the Company’s blog.

AGM Voting Details

The following nine persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company, with the voting results shown below:

DirectorVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Tom Albanese458,865,24699.9886,532 0.02
Michael Brown458,868,54699.9883,232 0.02
Justin Cochrane458,894,24699.9957,532 0.01
Phillip Day458,898,67999.9953,099 0.01
Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese458,869,27999.9882,499 0.02
Matthew Gili458,851,24699.98100,532 0.02
Stephen Gill438,693,46095.5920,258,318 4.41
Evgenij Iorich438,694,56095.5920,257,218 4.41
G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter458,858,54699.98 93,232 0.02

At the AGM, shareholders also voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor.

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

Matthew Gili, President & CEO

We seek safe harbor.

For further information call:
Rich Matthews
VP, Marketing and Investor Relations
Phone:     604-683-8266
Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVADA COPPER CORP
06/10ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS : Appoints New Officers and Director
AQ
06/03NEVADA COPPER : Announces closing of us$115m project finance facility
AQ
06/01NEVADA COPPER : Announces Closing of US$115M Project Finance Facility
AQ
05/31Nevada Copper Announces Closing of US$115M Project Finance Facility
GL
05/17NEVADA COPPER : Completes $40 Million Equity Offering
AQ
05/14U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain
RE
05/14NEVADA COPPER : Releases Q1 Financials and MD&A; Remains on Schedule to Enter Pr..
AQ
05/13NEVADA COPPER : Releases Q1 Financials and MD&A; Remains on Schedule to Enter Pr..
AQ
05/11NEVADA COPPER : inks $115m deal to construct Pumpkin Hollow
AQ
05/08NEVADA COPPER : Announces $115M Project Finance Facility and Launch of Public Of..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8,05 M
EBIT 2019 -1,50 M
Net income 2019 -9,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 25,9x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart NEVADA COPPER CORP
Duration : Period :
Nevada Copper Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEVADA COPPER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,70 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew D. Gili President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Gill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Day Chief Operating Officer
Abraham Hendrik Jonker Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEVADA COPPER CORP-9.09%207
ANTOFAGASTA9.81%9 822
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%8 785
JIANGXI COPPER14.74%6 118
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA11.86%5 053
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About