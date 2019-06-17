Nevada Copper Announces AGM Results; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4, 2019
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”), held on Monday, June 17th in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 467,658,284 common shares of the Company attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy, representing 70.65% of the total 661,933,584 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project remains on target to commence production in Q4, 2019.