Nevada Copper Appoints Braam Jonker as Chief Financial Officer and Mark Wall as Chief Commercial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce two key additions to the existing executive team with the appointment of Mr. Abraham (Braam) Jonker as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Mark Wall as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2018.



Mr. Jonker has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since May 2017 and served as interim CEO between February 15, 2018 and May 1, 2018. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Western Coal Corporation and currently serves as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors of Mandalay Resources Corporation and non-Executive Chairman of Golden Reign Resources Ltd. Mr. Jonker has 25 years of management, accounting and corporate finance experience. He is a registered chartered professional accountant in British Columbia, (Canada) and holds equivalent accreditation in England, Wales and South Africa.

Mr. Jonker, as part of this transition, will step down from his position as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective October 1, 2018 and Mr. Bob McKnight, a highly experienced geological engineer with broad experience in the mining industry, will transition to a new role as Executive Vice President – Concentrate Sales and Logistics.

Mr. Wall has more than 22 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as Senior Vice President & Operations Officer for Barrick Gold Corporation where he was responsible for coordinating all aspects of Barrick’s portfolio of operations. Mr. Wall has significant experience in operations, risk management and sustainability. During his twelve years at Barrick he served as General Manager for the Veladero operations in Argentina, Barrick’s Vice President of non-financial assurance activities (Environment, Safety & Health, Maintenance, Technical Services, Community Relations and Security), and other senior roles. He also served on the Executive Committee of Australia’s Largest open pit gold mine, a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont. Prior to joining Barrick, Mr. Wall worked with Placer Dome Inc. and Western Mining Corporation.

Mr. Wall holds various degrees and qualifications, including a Master of Business Administration, Master of Management, Masters Certificate in Risk Management & Business Performance, Diploma of Project Management and Diploma of Mineral Processing.

Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated “I am excited to welcome Braam and Mark to Nevada Copper’s executive team. Braam has extensive leadership experience and corporate finance expertise in the industry and will be an asset to the Company as we continue to construct the underground mine and progress our financing and strategic options. Mr. Wall joins us as Chief Commercial Officer with a diverse skill set and deep operational experience, thereby strengthening our path to becoming a truly world-class operation.

“Lastly, on behalf of the Company I would like to thank Bob McKnight for his dedication and many years of service to Nevada Copper as Chief Financial Officer. The successes we are achieving today are in no small part attributable to Bob’s valuable contributions to the Company thus far.”

Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Pumpkin Hollow project is the only major, shovel-ready and fully-permitted copper project in North America. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground project which is in construction with a view to near-term commencement of copper production; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit project, a large-scale copper deposit with substantial mineral reserves, and which is currently undergoing an optimization program to target a reduced-capex, staged-development approach.

