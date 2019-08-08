Nevada Copper Releases Q2 Financials and MD&A; Underground Project Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) announced today that it has completed, and SEDAR-filed, its quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project (the “Underground Project”) remains on target to commence production in Q4, 2019.



Construction Progress Update

Underground Project development proceeding well: Total Lateral development to date has now advanced 6,000 feet on both levels. Alimak has advanced vertically 108 feet and is developing the 3000 level loading pocket. Several mining fronts continue to make progress, including: 3000 central ramp, 2900 geotechnical stope access, 2770 geotechnical stope access, 2770 ventilation raise access and 2770 COB access. East North ventilation shaft vertical development has advanced over 1000 feet.



Surface infrastructure and processing equipment at the Underground Project advancing to plan: Mechanical fit out of the Sag and Ball mill continues on schedule All flotation cells have been installed The 120 KV substation is complete Coarse ore feeder hopper retaining wall and foundations complete Process plant pipework installation is 75% complete 120 KV power pole installation along 4-mile corridor is 50% complete



Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by David Swisher, P.E., SVP of Operations for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Underground Project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project.

