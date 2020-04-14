Nevada Energy Metals : Appoints New Board Member

April 14, 2020 Vancouver, British Columbia, Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Nevada'), TSXV: BFF (OTCQB: SSMLF) (Frankfurt: A2AFBV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Hellwarth as a Director of the Company

Mr. Hellwarth of Orlando Florida is currently a managing partner of Xander Capital where he has been instrumental in establishing and developing relationships with high net worth individuals and organizations. Mr. Hellwarth has been involved in business development and strategy of small cap companies for over 11 years. He has helped raise capital and create new opportunities for his clients.

Through his extensive network of colleagues and individuals, Mr. Hellwarth will be able to assist in potential capital raises necessary for moving the company forward.

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Hellwarth, Nevada announces the resignation of Tim Fernback as a director of the Company. Mr. Fernback has been a very valuable member of the Nevada team, and we wish Mr. Fernback well with his future endeavours.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's main exploration focus is directed at lithium brine targets located in the mining friendly state of Nevada. The Company has 100% ownership in 77 claims in Clayton Valley, only 250m from Rockwood Lithium, the only brine based lithium producer in North America; 100% interest in the 100 claim Teels Marsh West Project covering 2000 acres (809 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada and a 100% interest in the Black Rock Desert Property - 130 claims located in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

