Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Nevada Gold & Casinos    UWN

NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS (UWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEVADA GOLD INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. - UWN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. ("Nevada") (NYSE: UWN) to Maverick Casinos, LLC.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Nevada will receive only $2.50 in cash for each share of Nevada that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-uwn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-gold-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-nevada-gold--casinos-inc---uwn-300719838.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS
09/26NEVADA GOLD INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
09/24NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of..
BU
09/19NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS : Announces Sale / Merger Agreement
AQ
09/18NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
09/18Nevada Gold & Casinos Announces Sale / Merger Agreement
GL
09/13NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
09/13Nevada Gold & Casinos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/06NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on September 1..
AQ
08/04NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS : Announces Exclusive Sale Discussions
AQ
08/03NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 24, 2018 
09/18Nevada Gold & Casinos announces sale agreement 
09/14More on Nevada Gold & Casinos Q1 results 
09/13Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc (UWN) CEO Mike Shaunnessy on Q1 2019 Results - Ear.. 
09/13Nevada Gold & Casinos reports Q1 results 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.