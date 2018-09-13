Nevada Gold & Casinos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Log in
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UWN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2018.

New Revenue Recognition Standard
On May 1, 2018, the Company adopted accounting standard update No. 2014-09 (“ASC 606”) and all the related amendments to all contracts (“new revenue standard”). The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method and recognized the cumulative effect of the initial application of the new revenue standard as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings. The opening retained earnings adjustment related to the change in the accounting for the Company’s point liability from the immediate revenue/cost method to a deferred revenue method.

The new revenue standard also resulted in reclassifications to and from revenues, promotional allowances and operating expenses. Pursuant to ASC 606, food and beverage and other complimentaries are now included as revenues within their respective categories, with a corresponding decrease in casino revenues, as the offsetting amount historically included in promotional allowances has been eliminated. In addition, the cost of providing these complimentary goods and services are now included as expenses within their respective categories.

Financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2017 have not been restated and are reported under the accounting standards in effect during that period. The Company has provided a reconciliation between the new revenue standard and the old revenue standard for the three months ended July 31, 2018 at the end of this release.

In addition, with the sale of the South Dakota route, which closed June 30, 2018, the current period reflects two months of operations compared to three months in the prior year.  On July 27, 2018 we signed an agreement to sell Club Fortune and those operations are now segregated as discontinued operations and the associated assets and liabilities are now classified as ‘Held for Sale.”

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net revenues of $14.9 million compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating expenses were $14.7 million in both periods.  Operating income was $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million, while income from continuing operations was $0.1 in both periods.

Net revenues from the Washington State gaming operations increased to $14.1 million from $13.1 million in the prior year period.  A higher table games hold percentage, although normal in both periods, was responsible for approximately $0.4 million in additional revenue for the quarter and poker revenue increased $0.5 million.  Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year. 

Club Fortune revenues were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA declined by the same $0.2 million.  South Dakota route revenues were $0.8 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior period and adjusted EBITDA declined $0.3 million due primarily to one month less of operations.  Corporate adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.7 million compared to negative $0.6 million in the prior period and on a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period.

“Last year our Washington operations were challenged with beautiful weather, and while this year did not have much rain either, the unusually warm temperatures and high humidity tempered the draw of enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” said Michael P. Shaunnessy, President and CEO.

The Company’s outstanding bank debt was $6.9 million as of July 31, 2018, and unrestricted cash on hand was $8.4 million.

The exclusive negotiations for the sale of the Company are ongoing.

Conference Call and Webcast 
The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT), today, September 13, 2018 to discuss the financial results and to provide a corporate update.   The call can be accessed live by dialing (800) 289-0438. International callers can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2423.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers can access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 2679122. The replay will be available through September 20, 2018.

(1) Non-GAAP Information
The term "adjusted EBITDA" is used by us in presentations, quarterly earnings calls, and other instances as appropriate.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges, write-offs of project development costs, litigation charges, non-cash stock grants, non-cash employee stock purchase plan discounts, exclusion of net income or loss from operations held for sale, and net losses/gains from asset dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account greater or less than expected hold percentages in the gaming operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by us to our lenders, and it is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results to compare to the performance of other companies that also publicize this information.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017:

 
     For the three months ended
       July 31, 2018   July 31, 2017
          
Net income from continuing operations     $85,594   $73,015
Adjustments:         
Net interest expense and change in swap fair value 107,226   152,015
Income tax expense     24,207   35,918
Depreciation and amortization     130,439   337,938
Sale related expenses       482,202   -
Stock compensation 12,570   58,537
Gain on sale of assets       (57,692)  -
Amortization of deferred rent     (14,883)  724
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations    $769,663  $658,147
          

   Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations was $246,494 and $452,651 for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings, and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) of Las Vegas, Nevada is a developer, owner and operator of nine gaming operations in Washington (wagoldcasinos.com), and a local casino in Henderson, Nevada (clubfortune.com).  

 

Contacts:
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.
Michael P. Shaunnessy / James Meier
(702) 685-1000
 
Stonegate Capital Partners
Preston Graham
(972) 850-2001

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  July 31, April 30,
  2018 2018
   (unaudited)   
       
ASSETS
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $8,423,498  $9,508,931 
Restricted cash  2,517,272   2,369,063 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances  297,858   345,403 
Prepaid expenses  1,015,129   1,058,726 
Inventory and other current assets  344,096   341,299 
Assets held for sale  13,791,349   607,180 
Total current assets  26,389,202   14,230,602 
       
Real estate held for sale  750,000   750,000 
Goodwill  14,092,154   14,092,154 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  2,274,504   2,289,485 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  3,215,451   3,254,367 
Deferred tax asset  718,495   704,044 
Assets held for sale  -   13,597,772 
Other assets  208,861   204,672 
Total assets $47,648,667   $49,123,096  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,410,571  $1,350,263 
Accrued payroll and related  1,302,381   1,810,626 
Accrued player's club points and progressive jackpots  2,461,002   2,273,655 
Liabilities held for sale  853,721   902,720 
Total current liabilities  6,027,675   6,337,264 
Long-term debt  6,817,794   7,895,240 
Other long-term liabilities  622,322   637,207 
Total liabilities  13,467,791   14,869,711 
       
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.12 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares      
authorized; 18,715,985 shares issued and 16,848,182 shares outstanding at July 31, 2018, and April 30, 2018.  2,245,927   2,245,927 
Additional paid-in capital  27,571,911   27,557,151 
Retained earnings  13,556,970   13,644,239 
Treasury stock, 1,867,803 and 1,867,803 shares at July 31, 2018,      
and April 30, 2018, respectively, at cost  (9,193,932)  (9,193,932)
Total stockholders' equity  34,180,876   34,253,385 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $47,648,667  $49,123,096 
       

 

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

   Three Months Ended
  July 31, July 31,
  2018 2017
Revenues:      
Casino $12,012,719  $13,251,312 
Food and beverage  2,489,377   2,360,414 
Other  378,073   411,596 
Gross revenues  14,880,169   16,023,322 
Less promotional allowances  -   (1,021,392)
Net revenues  14,880,169   15,001,930 
 Expenses:       
Casino  6,172,939   7,717,485 
Food and beverage  2,203,490   1,241,092 
Other  58,779   25,869 
Marketing and administrative  4,474,984   4,359,431 
Facility  448,474   419,783 
Corporate  1,231,729   639,384 
Depreciation and amortization  130,439   337,938 
Gain on sale of assets  (57,692)  - 
Total operating expenses  14,663,142   14,740,982 
Operating income  217,027   260,948 
Non-operating income (expenses):      
Interest income  8,438   12,465 
Interest expense and amortization of loan issue costs  (119,853)  (160,515)
Change in swap fair value  4,189   (3,965)
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense  109,801   108,933 
Income tax expense  (24,207)  (35,918)
Income from continuing operations $85,594  $73,015 
(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (137,438)  50,987 
Net (loss) income  $(51,844) $124,002 
Per share information:      
Income from continuing operations per common share - basic $0.01  $0.01 
Income from continuing operations per common share - diluted $-  $- 
Income from discontinued operations per common share - basic and diluted $(0.01) $- 
       
Net income per common share - basic and diluted $-  $0.01 
       

 The amount by which each line item in continuing operations in our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 was affected by the new revenue standard as compared with the accounting guidance that was in effect before the change was as follows:

   For the three months ended July 31, 2018
   As Reported -
With Adoption of ASC 606		 As Adjusted -
Without Adoption of ASC 606		 Effect of Accounting
Change
Increase/(Decrease)
 Revenues:     
  Casino$12,012,719  $12,985,848  $(973,129)
  Food and beverage 2,489,377   2,489,377   - 
  Other 378,073   378,073   - 
  Gross revenues 14,880,169   15,853,298   (973,129)
  Less promotional allowances -   (976,807)  976,807 
  Net revenues 14,880,169   14,876,491   3,678 
        
 Expenses:     
  Casino 6,172,939   6,986,273   (813,334)
  Food and beverage 2,203,490   1,417,389   786,101 
  Other 58,779   27,868   30,911 
  Marketing and administrative 4,474,984   4,474,984   - 
  Facility 448,474   448,474   - 
  Corporate 1,231,729   1,231,729   - 
  Depreciation and amortization 130,439   130,439   - 
  Gain on sale of assets (57,692)  (57,692)  - 
  Total operating expenses 14,663,142   14,659,464   3,678 
 Operating income$217,027  $217,027  $- 
        
 Net loss$(51,844) $(51,844) $- 

Nevada Gold Logo.jpg


