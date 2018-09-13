Nevada Gold & Casinos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UWN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2018.
New Revenue Recognition Standard On May 1, 2018, the Company adopted accounting standard update No. 2014-09 (“ASC 606”) and all the related amendments to all contracts (“new revenue standard”). The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method and recognized the cumulative effect of the initial application of the new revenue standard as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings. The opening retained earnings adjustment related to the change in the accounting for the Company’s point liability from the immediate revenue/cost method to a deferred revenue method.
The new revenue standard also resulted in reclassifications to and from revenues, promotional allowances and operating expenses. Pursuant to ASC 606, food and beverage and other complimentaries are now included as revenues within their respective categories, with a corresponding decrease in casino revenues, as the offsetting amount historically included in promotional allowances has been eliminated. In addition, the cost of providing these complimentary goods and services are now included as expenses within their respective categories.
Financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2017 have not been restated and are reported under the accounting standards in effect during that period. The Company has provided a reconciliation between the new revenue standard and the old revenue standard for the three months ended July 31, 2018 at the end of this release.
In addition, with the sale of the South Dakota route, which closed June 30, 2018, the current period reflects two months of operations compared to three months in the prior year. On July 27, 2018 we signed an agreement to sell Club Fortune and those operations are now segregated as discontinued operations and the associated assets and liabilities are now classified as ‘Held for Sale.”
For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net revenues of $14.9 million compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating expenses were $14.7 million in both periods. Operating income was $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million, while income from continuing operations was $0.1 in both periods.
Net revenues from the Washington State gaming operations increased to $14.1 million from $13.1 million in the prior year period. A higher table games hold percentage, although normal in both periods, was responsible for approximately $0.4 million in additional revenue for the quarter and poker revenue increased $0.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year.
Club Fortune revenues were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA declined by the same $0.2 million. South Dakota route revenues were $0.8 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior period and adjusted EBITDA declined $0.3 million due primarily to one month less of operations. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.7 million compared to negative $0.6 million in the prior period and on a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period.
“Last year our Washington operations were challenged with beautiful weather, and while this year did not have much rain either, the unusually warm temperatures and high humidity tempered the draw of enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” said Michael P. Shaunnessy, President and CEO.
The Company’s outstanding bank debt was $6.9 million as of July 31, 2018, and unrestricted cash on hand was $8.4 million.
The exclusive negotiations for the sale of the Company are ongoing.
Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT), today, September 13, 2018 to discuss the financial results and to provide a corporate update. The call can be accessed live by dialing (800) 289-0438. International callers can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2423. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers can access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 2679122. The replay will be available through September 20, 2018.
(1) Non-GAAP Information The term "adjusted EBITDA" is used by us in presentations, quarterly earnings calls, and other instances as appropriate. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges, write-offs of project development costs, litigation charges, non-cash stock grants, non-cash employee stock purchase plan discounts, exclusion of net income or loss from operations held for sale, and net losses/gains from asset dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account greater or less than expected hold percentages in the gaming operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by us to our lenders, and it is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results to compare to the performance of other companies that also publicize this information. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.
The following table reconciles net income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017:
For the three months ended
July 31, 2018
July 31, 2017
Net income from continuing operations
$
85,594
$
73,015
Adjustments:
Net interest expense and change in swap fair value
107,226
152,015
Income tax expense
24,207
35,918
Depreciation and amortization
130,439
337,938
Sale related expenses
482,202
-
Stock compensation
12,570
58,537
Gain on sale of assets
(57,692
)
-
Amortization of deferred rent
(14,883
)
724
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
769,663
$
658,147
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations was $246,494 and $452,651 for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings, and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Nevada Gold & Casinos Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT:UWN) of Las Vegas, Nevada is a developer, owner and operator of nine gaming operations in Washington (wagoldcasinos.com), and a local casino in Henderson, Nevada (clubfortune.com).
Contacts:
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. Michael P. Shaunnessy / James Meier (702) 685-1000
Stonegate Capital Partners Preston Graham (972) 850-2001
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets
July 31,
April 30,
2018
2018
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,423,498
$
9,508,931
Restricted cash
2,517,272
2,369,063
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
297,858
345,403
Prepaid expenses
1,015,129
1,058,726
Inventory and other current assets
344,096
341,299
Assets held for sale
13,791,349
607,180
Total current assets
26,389,202
14,230,602
Real estate held for sale
750,000
750,000
Goodwill
14,092,154
14,092,154
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
2,274,504
2,289,485
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
3,215,451
3,254,367
Deferred tax asset
718,495
704,044
Assets held for sale
-
13,597,772
Other assets
208,861
204,672
Total assets
$
47,648,667
$
49,123,096
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,410,571
$
1,350,263
Accrued payroll and related
1,302,381
1,810,626
Accrued player's club points and progressive jackpots
2,461,002
2,273,655
Liabilities held for sale
853,721
902,720
Total current liabilities
6,027,675
6,337,264
Long-term debt
6,817,794
7,895,240
Other long-term liabilities
622,322
637,207
Total liabilities
13,467,791
14,869,711
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.12 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares
authorized; 18,715,985 shares issued and 16,848,182 shares outstanding at July 31, 2018, and April 30, 2018.
2,245,927
2,245,927
Additional paid-in capital
27,571,911
27,557,151
Retained earnings
13,556,970
13,644,239
Treasury stock, 1,867,803 and 1,867,803 shares at July 31, 2018,
and April 30, 2018, respectively, at cost
(9,193,932
)
(9,193,932
)
Total stockholders' equity
34,180,876
34,253,385
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
47,648,667
$
49,123,096
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
Revenues:
Casino
$
12,012,719
$
13,251,312
Food and beverage
2,489,377
2,360,414
Other
378,073
411,596
Gross revenues
14,880,169
16,023,322
Less promotional allowances
-
(1,021,392
)
Net revenues
14,880,169
15,001,930
Expenses:
Casino
6,172,939
7,717,485
Food and beverage
2,203,490
1,241,092
Other
58,779
25,869
Marketing and administrative
4,474,984
4,359,431
Facility
448,474
419,783
Corporate
1,231,729
639,384
Depreciation and amortization
130,439
337,938
Gain on sale of assets
(57,692
)
-
Total operating expenses
14,663,142
14,740,982
Operating income
217,027
260,948
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest income
8,438
12,465
Interest expense and amortization of loan issue costs
(119,853
)
(160,515
)
Change in swap fair value
4,189
(3,965
)
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
109,801
108,933
Income tax expense
(24,207
)
(35,918
)
Income from continuing operations
$
85,594
$
73,015
(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(137,438
)
50,987
Net (loss) income
$
(51,844
)
$
124,002
Per share information:
Income from continuing operations per common share - basic
$
0.01
$
0.01
Income from continuing operations per common share - diluted
$
-
$
-
Income from discontinued operations per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
-
Net income per common share - basic and diluted
$
-
$
0.01
The amount by which each line item in continuing operations in our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 was affected by the new revenue standard as compared with the accounting guidance that was in effect before the change was as follows: