Nevada Gold & Casinos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UWN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2018.



New Revenue Recognition Standard

On May 1, 2018, the Company adopted accounting standard update No. 2014-09 (“ASC 606”) and all the related amendments to all contracts (“new revenue standard”). The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method and recognized the cumulative effect of the initial application of the new revenue standard as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings. The opening retained earnings adjustment related to the change in the accounting for the Company’s point liability from the immediate revenue/cost method to a deferred revenue method.

The new revenue standard also resulted in reclassifications to and from revenues, promotional allowances and operating expenses. Pursuant to ASC 606, food and beverage and other complimentaries are now included as revenues within their respective categories, with a corresponding decrease in casino revenues, as the offsetting amount historically included in promotional allowances has been eliminated. In addition, the cost of providing these complimentary goods and services are now included as expenses within their respective categories.

Financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2017 have not been restated and are reported under the accounting standards in effect during that period. The Company has provided a reconciliation between the new revenue standard and the old revenue standard for the three months ended July 31, 2018 at the end of this release.

In addition, with the sale of the South Dakota route, which closed June 30, 2018, the current period reflects two months of operations compared to three months in the prior year. On July 27, 2018 we signed an agreement to sell Club Fortune and those operations are now segregated as discontinued operations and the associated assets and liabilities are now classified as ‘Held for Sale.”

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net revenues of $14.9 million compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating expenses were $14.7 million in both periods. Operating income was $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million, while income from continuing operations was $0.1 in both periods.

Net revenues from the Washington State gaming operations increased to $14.1 million from $13.1 million in the prior year period. A higher table games hold percentage, although normal in both periods, was responsible for approximately $0.4 million in additional revenue for the quarter and poker revenue increased $0.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year.

Club Fortune revenues were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA declined by the same $0.2 million. South Dakota route revenues were $0.8 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior period and adjusted EBITDA declined $0.3 million due primarily to one month less of operations. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.7 million compared to negative $0.6 million in the prior period and on a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period.

“Last year our Washington operations were challenged with beautiful weather, and while this year did not have much rain either, the unusually warm temperatures and high humidity tempered the draw of enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” said Michael P. Shaunnessy, President and CEO.

The Company’s outstanding bank debt was $6.9 million as of July 31, 2018, and unrestricted cash on hand was $8.4 million.

The exclusive negotiations for the sale of the Company are ongoing.

(1) Non-GAAP Information

The term "adjusted EBITDA" is used by us in presentations, quarterly earnings calls, and other instances as appropriate. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges, write-offs of project development costs, litigation charges, non-cash stock grants, non-cash employee stock purchase plan discounts, exclusion of net income or loss from operations held for sale, and net losses/gains from asset dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account greater or less than expected hold percentages in the gaming operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by us to our lenders, and it is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of, U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results to compare to the performance of other companies that also publicize this information. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017:

For the three months ended July 31, 2018 July 31, 2017 Net income from continuing operations $ 85,594 $ 73,015 Adjustments: Net interest expense and change in swap fair value 107,226 152,015 Income tax expense 24,207 35,918 Depreciation and amortization 130,439 337,938 Sale related expenses 482,202 - Stock compensation 12,570 58,537 Gain on sale of assets (57,692 ) - Amortization of deferred rent (14,883 ) 724 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 769,663 $ 658,147

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations was $246,494 and $452,651 for the three months ended July 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

July 31, April 30, 2018 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,423,498 $ 9,508,931 Restricted cash 2,517,272 2,369,063 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 297,858 345,403 Prepaid expenses 1,015,129 1,058,726 Inventory and other current assets 344,096 341,299 Assets held for sale 13,791,349 607,180 Total current assets 26,389,202 14,230,602 Real estate held for sale 750,000 750,000 Goodwill 14,092,154 14,092,154 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,274,504 2,289,485 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 3,215,451 3,254,367 Deferred tax asset 718,495 704,044 Assets held for sale - 13,597,772 Other assets 208,861 204,672 Total assets $ 47,648,667 $ 49,123,096 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,410,571 $ 1,350,263 Accrued payroll and related 1,302,381 1,810,626 Accrued player's club points and progressive jackpots 2,461,002 2,273,655 Liabilities held for sale 853,721 902,720 Total current liabilities 6,027,675 6,337,264 Long-term debt 6,817,794 7,895,240 Other long-term liabilities 622,322 637,207 Total liabilities 13,467,791 14,869,711 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.12 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,715,985 shares issued and 16,848,182 shares outstanding at July 31, 2018, and April 30, 2018. 2,245,927 2,245,927 Additional paid-in capital 27,571,911 27,557,151 Retained earnings 13,556,970 13,644,239 Treasury stock, 1,867,803 and 1,867,803 shares at July 31, 2018, and April 30, 2018, respectively, at cost (9,193,932 ) (9,193,932 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,180,876 34,253,385 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,648,667 $ 49,123,096

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 Revenues: Casino $ 12,012,719 $ 13,251,312 Food and beverage 2,489,377 2,360,414 Other 378,073 411,596 Gross revenues 14,880,169 16,023,322 Less promotional allowances - (1,021,392 ) Net revenues 14,880,169 15,001,930 Expenses: Casino 6,172,939 7,717,485 Food and beverage 2,203,490 1,241,092 Other 58,779 25,869 Marketing and administrative 4,474,984 4,359,431 Facility 448,474 419,783 Corporate 1,231,729 639,384 Depreciation and amortization 130,439 337,938 Gain on sale of assets (57,692 ) - Total operating expenses 14,663,142 14,740,982 Operating income 217,027 260,948 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 8,438 12,465 Interest expense and amortization of loan issue costs (119,853 ) (160,515 ) Change in swap fair value 4,189 (3,965 ) Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 109,801 108,933 Income tax expense (24,207 ) (35,918 ) Income from continuing operations $ 85,594 $ 73,015 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (137,438 ) 50,987 Net (loss) income $ (51,844 ) $ 124,002 Per share information: Income from continuing operations per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Income from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ - $ - Income from discontinued operations per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ - Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ - $ 0.01

The amount by which each line item in continuing operations in our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three months ended July 31, 2018 was affected by the new revenue standard as compared with the accounting guidance that was in effect before the change was as follows: