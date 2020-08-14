Nevado Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2020) - Nevado Resources Corporation (NEX: VDO.H) ("Nevado" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $400,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to reduce corporate debt and to finance the Company's ongoing review of prospective projects.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share until the date which is one (1) year from the date of closing.

All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Nevado Resources Corporation

Mr. Tyson King, President and CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (604) 377-0403

Email: lhodges@benchmarkgovernance.com

