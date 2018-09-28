Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Nevro Corp. (“Nevro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVRO) securities between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nevro investors have until October 22, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In April 2017, Boston Scientific Corp. filed an action against Nevro, asserting claims of patent infringement, theft of trade secrets and tortious interference with contract by recruiting and hiring dozens of former Boston Scientific Corp. employees.

Then, on July 10, 2018, various analysts reported on a tentative ruling in Nevro's ongoing patent litigation against Boston Scientific. The tentative ruling invalidated at least five of the patents related to Nevro's purportedly "proprietary" HF10 therapy and Senza systems. On this news, Nevro’s share price fell $11.43 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $64.04 on July 10, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

