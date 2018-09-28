Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nevro Corp    NVRO

NEVRO CORP (NVRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Nevro Corp. (“Nevro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVRO) securities between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nevro investors have until October 22, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In April 2017, Boston Scientific Corp. filed an action against Nevro, asserting claims of patent infringement, theft of trade secrets and tortious interference with contract by recruiting and hiring dozens of former Boston Scientific Corp. employees.

Then, on July 10, 2018, various analysts reported on a tentative ruling in Nevro's ongoing patent litigation against Boston Scientific. The tentative ruling invalidated at least five of the patents related to Nevro's purportedly "proprietary" HF10 therapy and Senza systems. On this news, Nevro’s share price fell $11.43 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $64.04 on July 10, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Nevro during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 22, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVRO CORP
09/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/27NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/26NEVRO CORP : Alert: pawar law group announces a securities class action lawsuit ..
AC
09/24NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of N..
AC
09/22NEVRO HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,00..
PR
09/22NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/20NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/19NEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
09/15NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/13NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Nevro down nearly another 6% 
08/17FDA OKs brain stimulator for obsessive compulsive disorder 
08/04Nevro (NVRO) CEO Rami Elghandour on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/02Nevro misses by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 387 M
EBIT 2018 -30,8 M
Net income 2018 -39,6 M
Finance 2018 52,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 1 743 M
Chart NEVRO CORP
Duration : Period :
Nevro Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEVRO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 71,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Elghandour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. DeMane Chairman
Patrick Schmitz Vice President-Operations
Andrew H. Galligan Chief Financial Officer
Andre Walker Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEVRO CORP-16.82%1 743
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%133 930
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL18.50%41 085
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY75.51%31 263
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.49%26 459
HOYA CORPORATION17.33%22 628
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.