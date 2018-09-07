Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nevro Corporation (“Nevro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVRO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In April 2017, Boston Scientific Corp. filed an action against Nevro, asserting claims of patent infringement, theft of trade secrets and tortious interference with contract by recruiting and hiring dozens of former Boston Scientific Corp. employees.

Then, on July 10, 2018, various analysts reported on a tentative ruling in Nevro's ongoing patent litigation against Boston Scientific. The tentative ruling invalidated at least five of the patents related to Nevro's purportedly "proprietary" HF10 therapy and Senza systems. On this news, shares of Nevro fell $11.43 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $64.04 on July 10, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

