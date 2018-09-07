Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nevro Corp    NVRO

NEVRO CORP (NVRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nevro Corporation (“Nevro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVRO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In April 2017, Boston Scientific Corp. filed an action against Nevro, asserting claims of patent infringement, theft of trade secrets and tortious interference with contract by recruiting and hiring dozens of former Boston Scientific Corp. employees.

Then, on July 10, 2018, various analysts reported on a tentative ruling in Nevro's ongoing patent litigation against Boston Scientific. The tentative ruling invalidated at least five of the patents related to Nevro's purportedly "proprietary" HF10 therapy and Senza systems. On this news, shares of Nevro fell $11.43 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $64.04 on July 10, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nevro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVRO CORP
12:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Cor..
BU
09/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corpora..
BU
09/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Nevro Corporation
PR
09/05NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corpor..
PR
09/01NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
09/01NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
08/30NEVRO : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
PR
08/29NEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
08/27NEVRO : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investor..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17FDA OKs brain stimulator for obsessive compulsive disorder 
08/04Nevro (NVRO) CEO Rami Elghandour on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/02Nevro misses by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/31The Play On Nevro 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 387 M
EBIT 2018 -30,8 M
Net income 2018 -39,6 M
Finance 2018 52,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,12x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 2 030 M
Chart NEVRO CORP
Duration : Period :
Nevro Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEVRO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 71,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Elghandour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. DeMane Chairman
Patrick Schmitz Vice President-Operations
Andrew H. Galligan Chief Financial Officer
Andre Walker Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEVRO CORP-2.35%1 991
MEDTRONIC PLC18.94%129 055
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL14.59%39 958
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY67.83%30 950
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS1.53%24 819
HOYA CORPORATION9.95%22 534
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.