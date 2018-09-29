Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nevro Corp    NVRO

NEVRO CORP (NVRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEVRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Nevro Corporation To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:28am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nevro Corporation ("Nevro" or the "Company") (NYSE:NVRO).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Nevro stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NVRO.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-investing-in-nevro-corporation-to-contact-the-firm-300721268.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVRO CORP
01:28aNEVRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
PR
09/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/27NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/26NEVRO CORP : Alert: pawar law group announces a securities class action lawsuit ..
AC
09/24NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of N..
AC
09/22NEVRO HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,00..
PR
09/22NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/20NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/19NEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
AC
09/15NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Nevro down nearly another 6% 
08/17FDA OKs brain stimulator for obsessive compulsive disorder 
08/04Nevro (NVRO) CEO Rami Elghandour on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/02Nevro misses by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.