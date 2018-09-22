Log in
NEVRO CORP (NVRO)
  Report  
NEVRO HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

09/22/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Nevro investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nevro-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.  

About the Lawsuit

Nevro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 10, 2018, analysts reported that a tentative court ruling in patent litigation involving Nevro nullified at least five patents related to the Company's "proprietary" HF10 pain therapy and Senza delivery systems, which resulted in some analysts downgrading the Company.  Then, on July 13, 2018, the Company disclosed pre-market that it had terminated the employment of James Alecxih, Vice President, Worldwide Sales.

News of both events caused the price of Nevro's shares to plummet, wiping out over $650 million in market capitalization.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-holdings-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-nevro-corp---nvro-300716953.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2018
