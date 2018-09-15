Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nevro Corp    NVRO

NEVRO CORP (NVRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Nevro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nvro/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 22, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Nevro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 10, 2018, analysts reported that a tentative court ruling in patent litigation involving Nevro nullified at least five patents related to the Company’s “proprietary” HF10 pain therapy and Senza delivery systems, which resulted in some analysts downgrading the Company. Then, on July 13, 2018, the Company disclosed pre-market that it had terminated the employment of James Alecxih, Vice President, Worldwide Sales.

News of both events caused the price of Nevro’s shares to plummet, wiping out over $650 million in market capitalization.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEVRO CORP
04:51aNEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/13NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/10NEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nervo..
AC
09/08NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of N..
AC
09/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Cor..
BU
09/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corpora..
BU
09/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Nevro Corporation
PR
09/05NEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ne..
AC
09/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corpor..
PR
09/01NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Nevro down nearly another 6% 
08/17FDA OKs brain stimulator for obsessive compulsive disorder 
08/04Nevro (NVRO) CEO Rami Elghandour on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/02Nevro misses by $0.04, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 387 M
EBIT 2018 -30,8 M
Net income 2018 -39,6 M
Finance 2018 52,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 1 884 M
Chart NEVRO CORP
Duration : Period :
Nevro Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEVRO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 71,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Elghandour President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. DeMane Chairman
Patrick Schmitz Vice President-Operations
Andrew H. Galligan Chief Financial Officer
Andre Walker Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEVRO CORP-15.02%1 884
MEDTRONIC PLC20.06%130 932
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.19%41 208
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY75.60%30 493
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.79%26 384
HOYA CORPORATION14.79%21 822
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.