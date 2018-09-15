NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
October 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), if they purchased
the Company’s shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Nevro and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nvro/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by October 22, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
Nevro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 10, 2018, analysts reported that a tentative court ruling in
patent litigation involving Nevro nullified at least five patents
related to the Company’s “proprietary” HF10 pain therapy and Senza
delivery systems, which resulted in some analysts downgrading the
Company. Then, on July 13, 2018, the Company disclosed pre-market that
it had terminated the employment of James Alecxih, Vice President,
Worldwide Sales.
News of both events caused the price of Nevro’s shares to plummet,
wiping out over $650 million in market capitalization.
